Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3: In a significant step towards sustainable conservation, Bisleri, under its CSR initiative Bottles for Change, has partnered with Panna Tiger Reserve, Department of Forest, Madhya Pradesh, marking a milestone in responsible plastic waste management within ecologically sensitive areas. A Letter of Association was formally exchanged, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and wildlife conservation.

Panna Tiger Reserve, spanning 542.67 km2 across the Panna and Chhatarpur districts, is a renowned sanctuary recognized with the Award of Excellence in 2007 as India's best-maintained national park by the Ministry of Tourism. Now home to over 100 tigers, the reserve stands as a testament to India's dedicated conservation efforts.

As part of the collaboration, the Bottles for Change project has been introduced in the reserve, incorporating multiple plastic waste management initiatives. Six display boards have been installed along forest roads to educate visitors on responsible plastic disposal. Additionally, ten used plastic collection banks have been provided to encourage tourists and locals to segregate plastic waste for proper recycling. The initiative also includes awareness programs that actively engage local communities and stakeholders to maintain the reserve's ecological balance and natural beauty.

The launch event was graced by esteemed dignitaries such as Anjana Suchita Tirkey, IFS, Field Director, Panna Tiger Reserve, Department of Forest, Madhya Pradesh; Mohit Sood, IFS, Deputy Director, DFO, Panna Tiger Reserve; Harman Tripati, IFS, Additional Director, Panna Tiger Reserve; V.B. Kumar, (IFS) (Retd.), former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), & Head of Forest Force (HoFF), K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International.

Anjana Suchita Tirkey, IFS, and Field Director, Panna Tiger Reserve, highlighted the importance of conservation and the need for collective action to protect wildlife. She remarked, "Protecting wildlife means protecting our future. This World Wildlife Day, let's stand together for the voices that cannot speak and the nature that sustains us all."

V.B. Kumar, IFS (Retd.), former PCCF & HoFF, underscored the connection between biodiversity conservation and sustainable development, stating, "Wildlife conservation is key to achieving the SDGs--protecting biodiversity ensures a sustainable planet, thriving ecosystems, and a future where nature and humanity coexist in harmony."

K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, reiterated the brand's commitment to sustainability. He said, "Our partnership with Panna Tiger Reserve is a testament to Bisleri's commitment to sustainability and wildlife protection. By integrating plastic waste management into the conservation landscape, we take a crucial step toward preserving biodiversity while promoting a circular economy. We deeply appreciate the dedication of the Department of Forest, Madhya Pradesh, whose efforts have made this milestone possible. This collaboration strengthens the Reserve's mission to balance ecological preservation with sustainable waste management solutions."

The partnership with Panna Tiger Reserve aligns with Bottles for Change's larger mission of fostering a sustainable and circular economy. By integrating plastic waste management within an ecologically significant site, the initiative strengthens environmental conservation while encouraging responsible recycling practices within local communities. Through such collaborations, Bisleri continues to champion sustainable practices, reinforcing its dedication to a greener and cleaner future.

Bisleri's Bottles for Change initiative addresses plastic waste management by promoting responsible plastic usage, disposal, and recycling. The program works to change perceptions about plastic, positioning PET bottles as valuable recyclable resources rather than waste.

Since its inception, the initiative has engaged over 2.63 million citizens across 34 cities, partnered with 5,343 housing societies, 1,669 schools and colleges, 1,093 hotels and restaurants, and 1,272 corporates to drive plastic collection and segregation.

Through this initiative, Bisleri continues to champion sustainable practices, reinforcing its commitment to a cleaner, greener, and more environmentally responsible future.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

