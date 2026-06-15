Business News | Bisleri Celebrates Bengal's Rich Storytelling Heritage with Limited-Edition Bottles for Abar Hawa Bodol

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, has announced its limited-edition bottles inspired by the much-anticipated Bengali film Abar Hawa Bodol. Featuring acclaimed actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, the collectible packs are now available across West Bengal in 250 ml, 500 ml and 1 Litre SKUs.

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The association celebrates the enduring influence of Bengali cinema and its ability to spark conversations that resonate across generations. By bringing Abar Hawa Bodol to everyday consumer touchpoints, Bisleri continues to strengthen its regional connect through culturally relevant collaborations that tap into the passions and interests of local audiences.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, "Bengali cinema has always occupied a distinctive place in India's cultural landscape, shaped by its rich legacy of art, literature, and storytelling. It is a space where narratives are deeply rooted in emotion, intellect, and authenticity, resonating strongly with audiences who value meaningful content. Our association with Abar Hawa Bodol reflects Bisleri's belief in celebrating such culturally significant platforms that foster genuine connections with consumers. Through this collaboration, we aim to engage with audiences in West Bengal through stories that honour the region's artistic heritage while strengthening our relevance in an important regional market."

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The limited-edition Abar Hawa Bodol packs will be available across retail outlets in West Bengal, spanning general and modern trade channels. The campaign will be amplified through branded retail visibility and digital engagement, enabling consumers and cinema enthusiasts to experience the collaboration across multiple touchpoints while celebrating the film's release.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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