Business News | Bitespeed Crosses 8M ARR, Grows 3X YoY, Turns Profitable

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: BiteSpeed, the AI-native revenue OS for e-commerce brands, today announced that it has turned profitable while surpassing $8 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), marking another major milestone in the company's rapid growth journey.

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The company recorded over 200% year-on-year net revenue growth, while powering more than $1.5 billion in D2C GMV volume and generating over $350 million in revenue for e-commerce brands globally. Bitespeed today powers 15%+ D2C GMV in India.

Founded in 2019, BiteSpeed has emerged as one of the fastest-growing AI-native SaaS companies in the global e-commerce ecosystem. Today, the platform powers growth for 6,000+ brands across 50+ countries, including leading brands such as Mokobara, Bombay Shaving Company, The Face Shop, Zouk, mCaffeine, and Boldcare.

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"Our focus from day one has been to build a fundamentally strong business with deep product-market fit," said Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of BiteSpeed. "Turning profitable while continuing to grow at this pace validates the scale of the opportunity in front of us and the value our platform delivers to brands globally."

Over the last year, BiteSpeed has significantly expanded its AI product suite across marketing, sales, and customer support. The company recently launched its AI Marketer platform, which deploys autonomous AI agents to manage the complete campaign lifecycle for e-commerce brands. This builds on the company's broader AI infrastructure across WhatsApp, Voice, Email, SMS, and Socials.

BiteSpeed's AI Voice Agents have also seen rapid adoption among enterprise brands, crossing 2 million+ calls per month within just six months of launch. The human-like Voice Agents are helping businesses automate cart recovery, COD confirmation, customer engagement, and support conversations at scale.

"Profitability gives us the freedom to double down on our long-term vision," added Vinayak. "We believe AI-native software will fundamentally redefine how commerce companies grow over the next decade, and BiteSpeed is building the operating system for that future."

The company plans to continue investing aggressively in AI capabilities, enterprise expansion, and international growth as it strengthens its position as the category-defining AI-native CRM for e-commerce brands globally.

About BiteSpeed

Founded in 2019 by BITS Pilani graduate and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus Vinayak Aggarwal, BiteSpeed is an AI-powered marketing, sales, and support suite designed natively for e-commerce brands. Backed by Peak XV's Surge, BiteSpeed helps online retailers recover lost sales, deepen customer engagement, and drive additional revenue through omnichannel AI automation.

Visit BiteSpeed or follow BiteSpeed on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X for more information.

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