Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: In a major step toward decentralized AI innovation, bitsCrunch, a leading blockchain analytics and forensics company, has acquired Nidum AI, an India-built decentralized AI computing platform. This acquisition strengthens India's position in the AI and blockchain space, enabling developers and businesses to access scalable, cost-efficient AI compute power.

With this move, bitsCrunch is launching India's first Decentralized AI Compute Ecosystem, allowing AI developers to train, deploy, and scale models using a distributed network of high-performance compute nodes. By leveraging advanced Tensor and Pipeline parallelism, this infrastructure breaks down complex AI computations into multiple parallel tasks, reducing processing time and cutting costs by nearly 1/100th compared to centralized platforms like OpenAI and Grok.

The decentralized AI ecosystem will help businesses across finance, healthcare, and e-commerce access affordable AI services without the burden of expensive cloud infrastructure. Faster model training, lower latency, and enhanced processing power make this a game-changer in AI and Web3 adoption.

Mahendran Sundaram , Founding Contributor of Nidum AI, said:

"Nidum AI was built to decentralize and democratize AI computing. This partnership with bitsCrunch accelerates that vision, making AI training and deployment seamless and cost-effective. Together, we're driving India's AI revolution at a global scale."

Vijay Pravin, Founder and CEO of bitsCrunch, added:

"India is rapidly emerging as a global AI hub, and this acquisition cements our position in the decentralized AI space. Much like how DeepSeek is China's answer to OpenAI, Nidum AI was India's bold step towards AI sovereignty. With $BCUT powering the ecosystem, we are building an agile, scalable AI marketplace that challenges the traditional AI cloud industry."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for India's Web3 and AI sectors, positioning the country at the forefront of decentralized AI innovation.

To learn more about bitsCrunch, visit the official website [here]. For updates, join the official Telegram channel: https://t.me/bitsCrunch

About bitsCrunch

bitsCrunch is a leading global blockchain analytics and forensics company specializing in multi-chain insights, AI-powered fraud detection, and digital asset security. With a strong presence in India and Europe, bitsCrunch provides cutting-edge solutions that ensure transparency and security in the rapidly evolving Web3 and AI ecosystems.

