New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Founded in 2017 by Saurabh Choudhary, Biz Span is a business development and innovation and strategy consulting firm that provides innovative business solutions to the private sector.

Their services include India Entry Consulting, Business Development Consulting, and Entrepreneurial Consulting. Whether you are a first-time entrepreneur or someone with business blood, mentoring support can help you save time, money, and effort. It is rightly said that entrepreneurship is a journey and not a destination wherein the path is full of unforeseen changes. Fortunately, the professionals at Biz Span are experienced enough to understand the pulse of the business and market. The team comprises qualified professionals including ex-Bankers, Engineers, Management Graduates, Chartered Accountants, Lawyer, Company Secretaries and more. These experts help you establish your business in India and other Southeast Asian countries.

It is daunting to venture into new geographical territory for any corporate or public sector organisation. Biz Span is committed to assist you in expanding your business into new markets whether you are a startup or a well-established brand. India, being a land of invention and innovation is a place for entrepreneurs. Biz Span supports non-Indian companies to establish their business in the Indian market. Having assisted the companies from Europe, South Africa, East, and Southeast Asia to establish their operations in India, Biz Span aims to help clients across the globe in establishing their business and expanding the same.

Saurabh Choudhary, the Founder and CEO of Biz Span, believes that if you want to change rules, reach the top and change them. He has a Master's degree in micro and nanosystems from TU Chemnitz Germany. Before establishing his first company Licorne in Jakarta, he worked as a nano-technologist in Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands. Hailing from the humble town of Bihar, he is setting a new trend for global investors and marketers.

With effective business strategies, local contextual knowledge, networking with local agents, and a strong connection with suppliers and distributors, Biz Span can help establish better liaisons and targeted marketing plans for potential customers. Their team is committed to handhold you in your entrepreneurial journey and make it a success.

Biz Span has helped clients establish and expand their business in sectors like aviation, healthcare, education, oil and gas, power, social impact, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and materials, urban development and infrastructure, life sciences and medical technology, and environment.

Visit https://www.bizspan.in/ to know more about their services. Get in touch with the professionals if you have a dream business plan awaiting to be launched.

