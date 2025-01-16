New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Thursday alleged that Hindenburg Research's disbanding signals deeper implications, suggesting possible scrutiny by U.S. authorities or fear of investigation for its role in targeting Adani Group shares.

Accusing the research firm of being part of an "attempt to shake India's economy," Jethmalani linked the development to the "democratic deep-state" led by George Soros, terming it an act of "economic terrorism" aimed at destabilising India.

Speaking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP said, "Either he has already been sounded out by investigating authorities in the US or he fears that he will be investigated for his role in the attempt to shake India's economy by bare hammering of Adani shares."

"He was being used probably by the democratic deep-state controlled by George Soros. He has now made a run for cover...When you try to destabilise an economy, it is economic terrorism...Given the fact that it was George Soros who was behind this attempted economic devastation of India, the signal seems to be that we can control you by controlling your economy," he added.

The founder of the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, Nate Anderson, announced on Thursday that he has decided to close down the operations of his investigative firm.

Anderson shared this decision through an official statement. He revealed that the decision to disband was not due to any external threats, personal health, or major issues. Instead, it was motivated by a desire to step back from the intensity of his work and focus on other aspects of life.

In January 2023, Hindenburg published a report accusing the Adani Group of financial irregularities, leading to a significant drop in the company's stock price. The group at the time had rubbished these claims. The Adani group has repeatedly denied all the accusations in the Hindenburg Research report.In June this year, while addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises, Group Chairman Gautam Adani said they were "faced with baseless accusations made by a foreign short seller, that questioned our decades of hard work.""In the face of an unprecedented attack on our integrity and reputation, we fought back and proved that no challenge could weaken the foundations on which your Group has been established," he told the gathering. (ANI)

