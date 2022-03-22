Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blindwink recognises the individuals & the organizations for the excellence, determination and consistency to make their work stand out and excel in these turbulent times and reckoning economy. The exemplary work of these icons from across India should reach out to the nation to inspire each one to strive through the unexpected hurdles and remain consistent, adapt, and succeed under ever-changing market conditions.

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The List of Women Icon Awardees are

Outstanding Contribution & Excellence in Cardiothoracic Medicine & Surgery in Central India - Dr Surpreet Chopra, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, (Chairperson SC Heart Foundation).-Most Passionate Woman in Technical Research & Analytics - Leena Satpute.-National Architect of the Year - P Keerty.-Most Aspiring Woman Entrepreneur in Indian Hospitality Industry - Joshita Bhushan.-Most Promising Luxury Interior Designers Pan India - Interior Shapes and Designs - Jyoti Yadav (Director).-Most Promising Budding Influencer and Creator of India -Ishita Agarwal.-Most Impactful Women in Education Counseling & Branding - Anjana Singh.-Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur & Leader in Creative Industry - Priyadarshini Tanushree - Director, Spectrum World.-Outstanding Contribution in Promoting Child Welfare Art & Culture - Ashu Satvika Goyal.-Most Aspiring Women Entrepreneur in Fashion Accessories Segment - Shivangi Bajpai.

The List of Global Icon Awardees are

-Most Inspiring Young Woman Entrepreneur - Shweta Singh, Founder & CEO (Majestic by Shweta Singh) Founder, NAVAMI Namastasya Foundation (Entrepreneur, Gold Medalist Pilot, Mrs. India 2018, Philanthropist, Goodwill Ambassador).-Best Emerging Restaurant in Kolkata - Petuk Restaurant (Biplab Basu, Owner).-Most Innovative AR/VR & Metaverse Technology Platform of the Year - Salesplus CRM Techno Pvt. Ltd.-Most Promising Real Estate Marketing & Consultancy of the Year - KPRBSK Realtors Pvt. Ltd.-Fastest Growing Workplace Design & Build Company of the Year - Unified Workplace India Pvt. Ltd.-Most Trusted Turnkey Construction & Infra Company of The Year - Prospecta Buildx India Pvt. Ltd.-Outstanding Excellence & Contribution in Providing Quality Healthcare Service - Monisha Singh (MD, OBGYN).-Most Impactful Corporate Woman Icon in Maharashtra - Archana Nachiket Vechalekar.-Leading Interactive Online Educational Institute - Just Education (Sapana Shah).-Young Education Entrepreneur - Animesh Agarwal (Director - Global Wiz School).

The List of India Education Awardees are

-Best Career & Admission Consultants for Higher Education in India - PlanEdu Consultants and Learning Solutions.-Young Aspiring Entrepreneur & Career Counselor - Vikas Bharati.-Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur for Innovative Literacy Program - Dr Harshita Sharma (Founder, Brainstorm International).

Blindwink is the Best Market Research Company in India. We are the ambassadors for your brand & market researchers for the new trend. We make Iconic Brands. We empower emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses and transform them into well-known brands.

