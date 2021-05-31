Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Design Awards has been organised by Blindwink to recognise the creative excellence of the Architects & Interior Designers Pan India & acknowledge their marvellous work.

The awards are an ode to the architects & designers who give life to the lifeless bricks & transform the houses, work places, towns, cities and the nation giving them a unique identity through their architectural excellence & wonderful aesthetic vision.

The awards hold a very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey & opinions. India Design Awards, one of India's most prestigious awards, were conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company In India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees are:

Winners of India Design Awards - 2021

Architect of The Year - Debasish Sarkar (Manager Director) - Fasthelp Private Limited

Most Creative Multidisciplinary Architecture, Graphic & Interior Designing Firm in Pune - 100 Ants Design Studio - Ar. Chaitanya Padhye & Ar. Swarali Sathaye (Co-founder & Principal Architects)

Most Creative Interior Designer in Ahmedabad - Chirag Mehta (Founder & Principal Interior Designer) - 9 Degree Design Studio

Outstanding Excellence in Interior Architecture & Design - AK Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. - Amit Maitra & Kallol Baroi (Directors)

Most Creative & Innovative Young Interior Designer in West UP - Amit Gupta (Principal Designer) - Spacekraft Architect and Interiors

Leading Architectural Design Firm in South India - Arun Thomas Architects - Arun Thomas (Principal Architect)

Best Architecture & Interior Designing Firm in Punjab - Bansal Associates Barnala - Ar. Naveen Bansal (Principal Architect)

Most Innovative Young Architects in Chennai - Gayathri B M & Ar. Mohamed Ashik M (Associate Architects) - Design Crete

Best Architectural Designer in NCR, Noida - Architect Rohit Indoria (Head Designer) - Aestom Architects and Interior Designers

Most Innovative Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Architecture & Interior Designing Firm in Odisha - Envirogene - Ar. Piyush Goenka (Principal Architect)

Best Interior Design Firm - Hyderabad - The Design Theory

Best Turnkey Interior Designers in Maharashtra - Sanjay Prakash Rawte - M/s. SHILPI INTER DESIGNS SOLUTIONZ

Most Creative Multidisciplinary Architecture & Designing Firm in Delhi - INTERSTICE STUDIO

Most Promising Architects & Interior Designers, Delhi - Rohit Sethi & Ms. Saloni Sethi - ABITARE ARCHITECTS

Best Architecture and Design Consulting Firm in Maharashtra - Niraj Doshi Design Consultancy [N.D.D.C.]

Young Design Icon For Excellence in Interior Designing Projects in Gujarat - Karya Design Studio

Most Influential Eco friendly Design Consultant Firm in Ahmedabad - SferaBlu Architects

Most Innovative Young Dynamic Architecture & Urban Planning Firm - Ar. Nirav Khant & Ar. Khushbu Doshi - MAATRA Architects

Most Splendid and Prestigious Residential Interior Designs in Hyderabad - Amerr Patel Jadigam - Amaze One Interior Design Studio (Founder & CEO)

Most Promising Architect and Interior Designer In Assam - Tirthankar Dey (Principal Architect) - Indian Studio Of Architecture and Interior Design

Best Hospitality Interior Designers 2021 - Manas Barua (Principal Designer) - designers.manas

Most Creative Architects & Interior Designers in Bangalore - 2021 - Karthik Pd (SRCREATIONS)

