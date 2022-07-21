New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV): Blindwink, India's Best Market Research Company recognises individuals and organisations for the excellence, determination and consistency to make their work stand out and excel in these turbulent times and reckoning economy. The exemplary work of these achievers from across India should reach out to the nation to inspire each one to strive through unexpected hurdles and remain consistent, adapt and succeed under ever-changing market conditions.

India Achievers awards were an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company.

Also Read | Delhi LG Denies Permission for Kejriwal’s Singapore Visit

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine & Success India Magazine.

The list of the awardees are:

Also Read | iQOO 9T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report.

Winners Of INDIA ACHIEVERS AWARDS - 2022 :

1) Woman Iconic Face In HR Leadership 2022 - Megha Singh Nandiwal - Senior People Officer (Vamstar).

2) India's Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Author & Coach - Puneet Mathur.

3) Best Technology Partner In Overseas Education - IDP Education India Services LLP .

4) Outstanding Young Entrepreneurial & Formulation Excellence In Pharmaceutical Oral Dosage Forms - Dr B.Tholkappiyan (Thorab Pharma and Research Laboratory) .

5) Outstanding Entrepreneurial Leadership In Edtech & Overseas Education In India - Ms. Sunita Jain.

6) Most Promising AI Startup -- Assert AI.

7) Social Worker Awarded to Babli Mukherjee--Babli Mukherjee.

8) India's Most Revolutionary Environmentalist --Nimal Raghavan .

9) Leading ART Bank In India--Sheetal Kumbhare - Managing Director (Little Angels Medical Services Pvt Ltd).

10) India's Multi-talented Super Kid Achiever 2022 -- Anaisha Vijayvergia (The only kid to receive the award).

11) Outstanding Leadership In Supply Chain Function & Management -- P.N. Suresh.

12) Best Home Automation Solutions & Service Providers In Bangalore -- Abhay Kumar - MAKc Automation and Solutions LLP.

13) Best Healthcare Services For Excellence In Patient Care -- Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited, Kolkata.

14) Young Passionate Entrepreneur For Customised Budget Travel Planning -- Prathamesh Dessai (World Wanderers Tours and Travels).

15) Best Emerging Structure Manufacturers For Solar & Industrial Segment -- MTE Structures Pvt Ltd.

16) Best Financial Consultant In Maharashtra --Aaditya Shashank Mane.

17) Outstanding Excellence in Design Thinking & Architectural Teaching -- Mahesh Rameshwar Bangad.

18) Most Creative Wedding Photography & Cinematography In Tamil Nadu -- Huskky Photography .

19) Most Trusted Security Services Providers In Maharashtra -- Zest Facility Services ( Ajay kumar Dhananjay Jadhav).

20) Leading Construction Company In Bangalore -- Bricks & Keys Alpina.

21) Best Budding Dentist In Mumbai -- Dr Supriya Munganda.

22) Best Digital Marketing Company 2022 -- Internest.

23) Most Dedicated Academician and Researcher Of Disaster Mitigation and Management -- Dr G.P. Ganapathy (Professor).

24) Young Dynamic Entrepreneur For Excellence In Software Services Globally -- Ashwin Ramlakhan Singh.

25) Best Wedding Photography & Cinematography In Chennai -- Weddings SK.

26) India's Most Acclaimed & Dedicated Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Professor -- Dr Rakesh Kumar Verma.

27) International Most Versatile Artist -- Avani Shah.

28) Most Inspiring Young Author and Poet 2022 -- Shamim Shaikh.

29) India Fastest Growing IT and BlockChain Consulting Company -- Priya Balan -- Fire Bee Techno Services Pvt Ltd (Founder | CEO | Managing Director).

30) Business Leadership Award in CSR- Financial Literacy and Global Glaucoma Awareness Initiative--Sukhdeep Singh Aasht -- (CEO & Founder CFIL- Center For Financial Informatics and Literacy).

31) Most Promising Turnkey Interior & Designers in Kashmir -- Techno Kashmir (Raouf Ahmad).

With an experience of over a decade, Blindwink has become India's most preferred company for market research and brand management. With strategic and creative solutions, Blindwink is well equipped to meet any market research and brand management challenge. Blindwink empowers emerging start-ups, and entrepreneurs and growing businesses and transforms them into well-known brands.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)