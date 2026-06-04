PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: It is one of the most common complaints in urban India, and one of the least investigated. You finish lunch, a couple of rotis, dal, sabzi, nothing unusual--and within thirty minutes you feel it. A heaviness in the stomach. A low-grade bloating that settles in and stays. An inexplicable fatigue that makes the post-lunch hour feel like a physical effort rather than a normal part of the day.

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Most people attribute it to overeating, stress, or a sensitive stomach. They try smaller portions, more water, a short walk after meals. Sometimes it helps. Often it does not. What almost nobody considers is the most obvious variable of all: the flour the roti was made from.

Thousands of Indians who made the switch to Two Brothers' Khapli Atta--an ancient grain atta milled from Emmer wheat, one of the oldest cultivated grains in human history--report that the bloating, the heaviness, and the post-meal fatigue either reduced significantly or disappeared entirely. Not because Khapli Atta is a medicine or a supplement. But because it is a fundamentally different kind of flour, built from a grain that the human digestive system was evolved to handle far more comfortably than the modern wheat that replaced it.

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The Real Reason Your Roti Is Making You Bloated

The wheat flour most Indian households use today--whether packaged as 'whole wheat', 'multigrain', or simply 'chakki atta'--is derived from modern hybrid wheat varieties developed during the Green Revolution of the 1960s. These varieties were engineered for a single dominant purpose: maximum grain yield per acre. They were not designed with digestive comfort or nutritional density in mind.

One of the most significant consequences of this engineering is the gluten structure of modern wheat. Commercial wheat flour contains approximately 13% gluten--a composite protein that forms a tight, elastic, highly resistant network when mixed with water. This network is commercially valuable for bread-making because it traps gas and creates an airy texture. But it is also considerably harder for the human gut to break down. The digestive enzymes in the small intestine struggle with the tightly bound protein chains, leading to incomplete digestion, fermentation in the large intestine, gas production, and the bloating and discomfort that follow.

Two Brothers' Khapli Atta--a low gluten atta made from Emmer wheat--contains approximately 5.78% gluten. That is roughly 50% less than commercial flour. But more importantly, the gluten in Khapli has a structurally different molecular architecture: it is less tightly polymerised, with shorter protein chains that digestive enzymes can access and process far more efficiently. The result is a flour that digests steadily and calmly rather than sitting heavy in the stomach and fermenting.

What Khapli Atta Does to Your Gut That Regular Atta Doesn't

Beyond the gluten difference, Two Brothers' Khapli Atta is also a high fibre atta--containing approximately 7.8% dietary fibre compared to 3.1% in standard commercial wheat flour. This 50% higher fibre content plays a direct role in digestive comfort. Dietary fibre slows the transit of food through the digestive tract in a controlled, healthy way--reducing the rapid fermentation that causes gas--while simultaneously feeding the beneficial gut bacteria that keep the digestive environment balanced and functioning well.

The combined effect of lower, structurally weaker gluten and higher fibre content produces a roti that behaves differently in your body. It digests slowly and calmly. It does not sit heavy. It does not trigger the fermentation cascade that produces gas and bloating. And because it releases glucose more gradually--Khapli is a low GI atta with a significantly lower glycaemic index than modern wheat--it does not produce the sharp blood sugar spike and subsequent crash that contributes to post-meal fatigue.

Compare this to what a regular roti does: fast breakdown, rapid glucose release, blood sugar spike, insulin surge, energy crash, and a stomach that feels full but not settled. The contrast is not subtle. Customers who switch to Two Brothers' Khapli Atta describe it consistently as feeling lighter after meals--not because they ate less, but because their body processed it more efficiently.

A 10,000-Year-Old Grain Your Gut Already Knows

Khapli wheat--known scientifically as Triticum dicoccum and commonly referred to as Emmer wheat--is one of the oldest cultivated grains on earth. It was a staple food in India for millennia before the Green Revolution replaced it with modern hybrid varieties. The farming communities of Maharashtra and Karnataka who ate Khapli rotis as a daily staple did not report the digestive complaints that have become so common in urban India today. This is not coincidence. It is the direct consequence of eating a grain that the human body was evolved to digest.

Two Brothers Organic Farms identified this grain, built the supply chain to source and mill it at scale, and brought it back to the Indian kitchen in a form that is both authentic and certified clean. Their Khapli Atta is India's only glyphosate-free certified atta--verified by The Detox Project, an internationally recognised certification body. It is stone-ground to preserve nutritional integrity, made from a single ingredient with no additives or preservatives, and sold directly to consumers to ensure full traceability from farm to kitchen.

What Thousands of Families Are Experiencing

More than 69,000 Indian families now use Two Brothers' Khapli Atta as their primary kitchen flour. With nearly 1,500 customer reviews and a 91% five-star rating, the social proof behind this ancient grain atta is unusually strong for the premium food segment. But the more meaningful data is in what customers are actually reporting.

Reduced bloating and post-meal heaviness are the most common first outcomes--typically reported within the first two to four weeks of switching. Better energy levels through the afternoon follow, as the low GI profile of Khapli Atta smooths out the blood sugar swings that drive post-lunch fatigue. Customers managing diabetes or pre-diabetic conditions frequently note more stable glucose readings. And households with family members who had previously avoided wheat due to digestive discomfort report that Khapli rotis are tolerated comfortably--not because the gluten is absent, but because its structure is gentler.

The long-term arithmetic is equally compelling. Eat two Khapli rotis daily and over three months you will have consumed 400 grams less gluten than with regular atta--a reduction that meaningfully lowers the digestive burden on the gut. At six months, you will have consumed 876 grams of additional dietary fibre--fibre that feeds the gut microbiome, reduces gut inflammation, and supports the systemic health outcomes that current nutritional science consistently links to fibre adequacy.

The Switch That Starts in Your Kitchen

Digestive discomfort after meals is so normalised in urban India that most people have stopped questioning it. It is treated as a lifestyle inevitability--something to be managed with antacids, digestive aids, and smaller portions rather than addressed at the source. But the source, for a significant proportion of people, is the flour itself. Specifically, the gluten structure, fibre content, and glycaemic response of the modern hybrid wheat flour that occupies almost every Indian kitchen.

Two Brothers' Khapli Atta does not fix everything. It is not a supplement or a cure. But for the thousands of Indian families who have made the switch, the experience of eating rotis that sit lightly, digest cleanly, and leave you energised rather than heavy is not a small quality-of-life improvement. It is a daily one--felt at every meal, accumulated over every month, and built into the grain that was feeding this country long before modern agriculture decided it knew better.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Two Brothers Khapli Atta good for bloating?

Yes. Two Brothers Khapli Atta contains approximately 5.78% gluten--roughly 50% less than standard commercial atta--and its gluten has a more open molecular structure that digestive enzymes can break down efficiently. This significantly reduces the fermentation in the large intestine that causes post-meal bloating. Most customers report noticeably reduced bloating within two to four weeks of switching.

What makes Two Brothers Khapli Atta different from regular atta?

Three core differences: (1) Lower, structurally gentler gluten (5.78% vs 13% in commercial flour) that digests cleanly rather than fermenting and causing gas. (2) Higher dietary fibre (7.8% vs 3.1%) that feeds gut bacteria and regulates digestion. (3) A lower glycaemic index that prevents the blood sugar spike-and-crash responsible for post-lunch fatigue. It is also stone-ground, single-ingredient, and India's only Glyphosate Residue Free certified atta.

Is Khapli Atta gluten-free?

No. Khapli Atta contains gluten--approximately 5.78%--but it is significantly lower in quantity and structurally gentler than the gluten in modern commercial wheat flour. Most people who experience bloating from regular atta tolerate Khapli Atta comfortably, even without a formal gluten intolerance diagnosis.

Which is the best atta for gut health in India?

Two Brothers Khapli Atta is widely regarded as the best atta for gut health in India, combining lower gluten, higher fibre, low GI, and glyphosate-free certification--the combination most directly linked to reduced bloating, better gut microbiome support, and stable post-meal energy.

Is Two Brothers Organic Farms a trustworthy brand?

Yes. Two Brothers Organic Farms is a Pune-based farm-to-fork brand with over 69,000 families using their products, 1,500+ verified reviews, a 91% five-star rating, and independent third-party certification (Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project). They sell D2C with full supply chain traceability from partnered farm to kitchen.

Does Khapli Atta help with blood sugar and diabetes?

Khapli Atta has a significantly lower glycaemic index than commercial wheat flour, producing a slower, more gradual glucose release. Customers managing diabetes and pre-diabetes consistently report more stable post-meal glucose readings. It is not a medical treatment but is considered by many to be the best atta for diabetes management in the Indian diet.

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