Dubai [UAE], November 15: The highly anticipated Web3 Oscar, a prestigious event hosted by the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), celebrating blockchain projects driving real-world impact aligned with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Industry leaders gathered in Bangkok to honour innovators shaping a sustainable future.

The event was part of BGA's November lineup, featuring two major initiatives for global change through blockchain: the Sustainable Innovation Summit and the Web3 Oscar Awards.

Sustainable Innovation Summit: A Hackathon for Social Impact

Held from September 9 to November 11, 2024, the Sustainable Innovation Summit hosted a hackathon with a $100,000 prize pool, inviting participants worldwide to create blockchain solutions addressing key issues such as poverty, clean water access, and gender equality. The summit concluded with a Demo Day at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok, where finalists showcased their projects to blockchain pioneers, investors, and industry leaders, with opportunities for incubation support and equity-free funding.

Rising Stars

In a cinematic presentation style, 10 shortlisted projects from across the globe, participating in the Sustainable Innovation Summit's 17 SDGs Challenge, took the stage. Each team presented their blockchain solutions to address sustainability challenges, telling the story of a "hero" confronting a global crisis (one of the 17 SDGs), with blockchain as the "tool" they wield for change.

Winners for the 17 SDGs Challenge:

- 1st Place: Grand Social Impact Award EthicHub- 2nd Place: Outstanding Social Innovation Award Plastic Odyssey- 3rd Place: Emerging Impact Award ResearchHub

Rising Star Awards (top 10 projects, in no specific order):

- Wavy Health- LAKE (LAK3)- KulaDAO- erable°- arkreen- UCO Network- Edu3Labs

Web3 Oscar Awards: Honouring Leaders in Blockchain for Social Good

Coinciding with the hackathon's Demo Day on November 11, the BGA Web3 Oscar Award recognizes individual contributions to blockchain for social good across three categories, with up to 7 total winners.

Each category highlights individual efforts aligning with BGA's mission.

The Collaboration Bridge Award honours individuals who have played a vital role in guiding the strategic direction of the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA). This year's recipients are:

- Harn, CEO of Trigger Asset Management

- Mariana de la Roche Wills from INATBA (International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications) and de la Roche W. Consulting

The Public Welfare Contribution Award celebrates individuals who have harnessed #BlockchainForGood. This award was presented to:

- BreeAnne Yek, Consultant at The Verdant Room

- Milica Dimitrijevic from Positiveblockchain.io

These individuals have demonstrated remarkable dedication, guidance, and pioneering work, significantly advancing the mission of the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) in promoting sustainable development through blockchain technology.

In her closing remarks, Helen Liu, Co-founder and COO of Bybit and founder of BGA, explained how blockchain can bring people together to make a real difference worldwide. Her vision for leveraging blockchain to create worldwide impact was both inspiring and forward-thinking.

About Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA)

The Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is a long term collaborative non-profit initiative with key partners with the main aim to contribute to societal good by using blockchain technology to solve real world problems. By convening leaders, innovators, and organisations from across the blockchain community, BGA seeks to drive innovation, collaboration, and action towards a more sustainable and equitable world.

For more information

Email: hello@blockchainforgood.xyzWebsite: www.blockchainforgood.xyzTwitter: www.twitter.com/chainforgood

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558063/Blockchain_Good_Alliance_Hosts_Web3_Oscar_Celebrating_Innovators_Advancing_UN_s.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386817/Blockchain_For_Good_Logo.jpg

