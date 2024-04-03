PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Blockchain for Impact (BFI), the philanthropy initiative by Sandeep Nailwal, has been working tirelessly to help leverage technology for improving community healthcare ecosystems and making them resilient. In line with this commitment, BFI collaborated with The Collective for Integrated Livelihood (CInl), an organisation that works to address issues of tribal development in the central Indian tribal belt. As part of this collaboration, the Women Health and Wellness Program was launched with six Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and multiple self-help groups (SHG) across seven administrative blocks within six districts in Jharkhand.

The program provided comprehensive training to adolescents, and women, fostering awareness, and promoting healthy menstrual hygiene practices. 33,904 women/ adolescents were trained under Menstrual Hygiene and Management sessions and 18,500 under cancer care were engaged from 7 blocks across 6 districts of Jharkhand. Additionally, BFI and CInl also conducted cancer awareness sessions reaching 35,189 women, emphasizing the importance of early detection and preventive measures against cervical cancer.

The tribal-dominated blocks of Central India mostly consist of communities, and especially for women in these areas, access to healthcare resources and awareness about critical health issues, remains limited. According to the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey (2019-21), only 43% of adolescent women in rural areas utilize hygienic materials during menstruation, compared to 68% in urban areas--a notable 25 percentage point difference. This disparity underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions to bridge the gap and ensure equitable access to menstrual hygiene resources.

Furthermore, the NFHS data also highlights the prevalence of cervical cancer as a significant health concern among women in India. Cervical cancer ranks as the second most common cancer among Indian women aged 15-44 years, with an estimated 96,922 new cases and 60,078 deaths reported annually.

The strategic collaboration between BFI and CInl has yielded significant progress, as documented in a recently released impact report, with notable work in raising awareness about cervical cancer and promoting menstrual hygiene management (MHM) among underserved communities. As per the report, through collaborative efforts, BFI and CInI have conducted training and awareness drives for women across rural pockets of Jharkhand, including Dhalbhumgarh and Gurabanda in East Singhbhum, Murhu in Khunti, Churchu in Hazaribagh, Tundi in Dhanbad, Palojori in Deoghar and Jama in Dumka. Some key achievements of the program include:

- Menstrual Hygiene Management training imparted to 33904 Women/ Adolescents.

- Cancer awareness sessions conducted for 35189 Women.

- Risk assessment completed for 18,826 women (30-65-year age)

- 18,406 women members covered under cancer insurance.

- HPV screening conducted for 5,039 women members.

- 126 Screening camps organized.

- 10 Treatment camps on cancer organized.

- 230 Advance diagnostics conducted for 230 screen positive cases.

- 6 Confirmed cancer cases are under treatment.

The partnership between BFI and CInI seeks to further bridge the access to healthcare gap by empowering women with knowledge and resources to take charge of their health and well-being. Speaking about the initiative and the impact of the partnership, Dr Gaurav Singh, CEO, BFI said, "The collaborative initiative underscores BFI's commitment to leveraging technology for social impact, particularly in addressing healthcare disparities prevalent in marginalized communities. By harnessing blockchain solutions and strategic partnerships, BFI aims to drive sustainable change and promote inclusive growth in healthcare access and outcomes."

Speaking about the partnership and the urgent need for replicating this initiative across the country, Mr Umesh Rana, Program Co-ordinator, CInl said, "CInI have been focussed on addressing healthcare challenges across tribal and rural areas, and with BFI, we have found an equally committed partner to help us activate initiatives that prioritise women's health and wellness, focusing on preventive healthcare measures and empowering women with the knowledge and resources needed to lead healthier lives. We look forward to taking this to many more underserved women across the rural parts of India."

As the collaborative efforts between BFI and CInI continue to gain momentum, both organizations remain steadfast in their commitment to driving positive change and fostering holistic development in rural India. By prioritizing initiatives that empower women and promote healthcare equity, BFI and CInI aim to create lasting impact and transform lives.

