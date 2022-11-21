Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Bluehost, a trusted web hosting provider specializing in WordPress, announces its Black Friday sale to help business owners build websites and online stores on super optimized Bluehost WordPress Hosting. Along with web hosting, Bluehost is offering discounts on WordPress services to its customers, which will save them time and effort on building a website and generating traffic.

Here are the details of the discounts of the Black Friday sale:

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming on JioCinema: Know How To Download Jio Cinema, Its Subscription Costs To Stream Qatar WC Football Matches Live Online.

- WordPress & Shared Hosting - Up to 60 per cent off- WooCommerce Online Store - Up to 85 per cent off- VPS Hosting - Up to 65 per cent off- Dedicated Servers - Up to 25 per cent off- WordPress Website Design Service - Up to 50 per cent off- Managed SEO Service - Up to 50 per cent off- Yoast Premium - Up to 55 per cent off

"The last two months of the year are a delight for any shopper, with discounts raining everywhere," said Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President of Marketing, Bluehost. "We want to ensure that anyone who is trying to get online, finds the best prices, with the right tools and services to establish and succeed in the digital world. Whether you are getting started with a blog, a business website, opening your online store or building one for your client - we have something for everyone."

Also Read | Twitter Under ‘Investigation’ by US Government As Elon Musk Plans More Layoffs, Says Report.

The Black Friday sale is live and will end on November 28. To learn more about the sale, visit: https://www.bluehost.in/

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.in.

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. For more information, visit www.newfold.com.

Media Contact: Mitika Kulshreshthapress@endurance.com +91-22-6720-9090Vice President - Marketing, APACNewfold Digital

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)