New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ATK): In an attempt to serve mankind and uplift the nation, Bluestark Enterprise LLP has come forward to introduce sustainable measures that could benefit the larger masses.

The latter is stepping forward to help those affected by the covid through medical and financial assistance. Hardik Visani has served the nation by providing more than two lakh community meals to the people in need, sanitaries to all orphanages, Medical kits to all the community centres with the support of 23 NGOs.

He further participated in building 100 Tribal marts for Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for improving the economical conditions of the people with United First and joined one million plantation movements in 15 States and 2 UTs in India.

Bluestark Enterprise LLP has been setting a new standard in the BPO Industry for over a decade. The firm aims to provide creativity, productivity beyond the expectation aligned with informative services to meet their needs. All the employees are hired and trained exclusively by the company and are dedicated exclusively for the corporations aligned. Bluestark Enterprise LLP believes in going the extra mile, they also train their customers to make them aware about the entire process from start to finish, and this will is key to their success.

With a strong reason for serving the nation in just a decade, his company served more than 20 states, 2 UT and more than 6 countries which includes the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Middle East, UAE and many more.

Hardik Visani has simplified and set up a very easy eco system for national and international clients by making a three simple step process for Bluestark. The first step is to Contact Business Development of his company, the second step is the team will develop a Solid Program to match the needs of the corporates and the final step which delivers massive success is they will get the right trained Team, to make perfect fit, and strive for success.

Over a decade Bluestark has been serving industry by their extraordinary deliverable in Customer queries and complaints, Telemarketing, Product Services, Back Office Processing, Payroll, Billing, Form Processing, Data Entry, Accounting, Chat Support, Tech Support, Web Designing / Development, Inbound / Outbound Services, Telesales and many more.

With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, Hardik Visani has joined hands with United First to work upon with all his experience on social projects contributing India towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. He is joining hands with more people to create an impact through his work and make people aware towards the importance of sustainability.

