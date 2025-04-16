VMPL

New Delhi/ Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16: BluPine Energy, a leading renewable energy services company in India, has launched four new Skill Development Training Centres (SDTCs) in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat.

These newly opened centres are part of the company's broader mission to bridge the rural-urban skill gap in the clean energy sector and enable sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Since inception, BluPine's Skill Development Training Centres (SDTCs) have benefitted 904 individuals across three phases.

In the first phase of the SDTC rollout, 140 beneficiaries from Patan and Banaskantha districts in Gujarat completed the programme. The second phase expanded to include 316 trainees from Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, and Patan in Gujarat, as well as Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh. The third phase, currently underway, has enrolled 448 beneficiaries from Raichur in Karnataka, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, and Banaskantha and Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

Of the total 904 enrollees, 456 have completed training, and 448 are presently undergoing the programme.

From the total cohort, 402--or 45%--of the participants are women, reflecting BluPine's strong commitment to gender parity in rural skilling--a significant milestone in a traditionally male- dominated sector.

"Future readiness through vocational salience is a key requisite in building resilient communities while advancing India's renewable energy ambitions. By equipping rural youth--especially women--with the skills required for a green economy, the training centres are catalysts towards creating a broad-based skill availability that is currently skewed between rural and urban India," said Sumit Barat, Chief Sustainability Officer, BluPine Energy.

"Clean energy must empower not just the grid--but also the grassroots. These vocational training centres reflect our strategic commitment, along with Actis, to drive long-term economic impact by equipping rural communities--especially women--with the skills needed to participate meaningfully in India's energy transition," said Neerav Nanavaty, Chief Executive Officer, BluPine Energy.

The new centres, located in the villages of Tana, Varal, Bhakhal, and Mamsi, have enrolled 124 students, with the cohort expected to graduate by September 2025.

The six-month training programme, led by certified professionals, combines classroom learning with hands-on experience in electrical work, solar panel installation, system maintenance, and troubleshooting.

Graduates receive government-recognised certifications and are supported by BluPine Energy's dedicated placement team to secure jobs within the company, as well as in the renewable energy industry and allied sectors. The training is facilitated by professionals with more than three years of on-field experience in electrical engineering.

BluPine's placement team is actively collaborating with clean energy companies and local industries to facilitate employment for the trained cohort.

The programme has, to date, yielded an 82% placement success rate, enabling students-- including many women--to secure employment in clean energy roles and supplement the talent pipeline for India's green jobs sector.

This vocational skilling initiative reflects BluPine Energy's commitment to creating long-term social value while contributing to India's clean energy goals. By expanding into more villages and empowering communities with job-ready skills, the company is fostering sustainable livelihoods alongside climate progress.

About BluPine Energy

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy platform established in India by Actis, a global investor and leader in sustainable infrastructure. With an $800 million commitment from Actis' Energy Fund 5, BluPine Energy is developing a robust 4+ GW clean energy portfolio dedicated exclusively to India. BluPine Energy is an ISO-certified company, having obtained certifications under ISO 9001 for Quality, ISO 45001 for Safety, and ISO 14001 for Environment.

