Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero initiative, announces an International Advisory Board to collaborate with some of the best legal minds around the globe.

It reflects the School of Law's commitment in bringing international best practices to India.

This initiative brings an international dimension to the university that seamlessly aligns with BMU's motto - 'From Here to The World'. The members of the board will guide and help achieve the mission of BMU to provide the education of the best international standards. The board consists of leading legal academics from multiple countries including from South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States of America, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Brazil. The school already has in place another advisory council with leading senior advocates, retired justices of the Supreme Court of India, and founding partners of the leading Indian law firms.

The board comprises members from Institutions such as Academia Sinica Taiwan, Humboldt University Berlin, University of Melbourne, Oxford, University College London, Osgoode Hall, National Law School Bangalore, Yale, Yonsei University Seoul, and Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janerio. Some of the academics on the board have an interest in Indian law.

For example, Prof. Philipp Dann leads several Indo-European collaborations, Prof Tarunabh Khaitan (Oxford) and Prof. Farrah Ahmed (Melbourne) have contributed significantly to Indian Constitutional Law, Prof. Dev Ganjee is a leading mind on Intellectual Property Law, Dr Rohit De, a prominent legal historian who writes on India. Some members of the board are founding editors of the prestigious journal Indian Law Review.

On the announcement, Prof. Pritam Baruah, Dean, School of Law, BMU, said, "BMU aims to provide higher education of the best international standards and keeping this in mind, the International Advisory Board was formed to bring together the expertise of an international group of academics along with our existing advisory council of leading law professionals. We are excited to work with the distinguished board and learn from their rich experience. We believe this initiative will also result in attracting faculty with international experience and qualifications to the university."

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a state-private university founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills.

The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment across Schools spanning the disciplines of law, management, economics, commerce, and engineering. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 41st among all management institutions All India in the NIRF Rankings 2021.

The university offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising B.Tech, BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA, B.Sc. Computer Science, Integrated BBA-MBA at the undergraduate level and MBA, and PhD at the post-graduate level.

For more information log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

