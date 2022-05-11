Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JSP Motorrad has been appointed as the second BMW Motorrad dealer partner in Bengaluru. The dealership is located at No. 162, Kathalipalya, 80 Feet Main Road, Koramangala 4th Block, Bangalore, Karnataka - 560034 and is headed by Sudarshan Ponraj, Dealer Principal, JSP Motorrad. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad delivers a promise not only of outstanding products, but also of outstanding moments for a lifetime. Our ultimate riding machines are designed for all kinds of riding enthusiasts. Having set-up a robust dealer network in the premium segment, we are consolidating our presence further. We are thrilled to appoint the second BMW Motorrad dealership in Bengaluru with our trusted partner JSP Motorrad. The new facility will play an instrumental role in offering a personalised, emotional and premium experience."

Sudharsan Ponraj, Dealer Principal, JSP Motorrad said, "We take great pride in our long-term relationship with BMW Motorrad and are thrilled to extend our operations to Bengaluru. We are excited to tap the increasing potential in Karnataka market. The launch of India's first 'Point of Experience' dealership in Bengaluru will offer unrivalled sales, aftersales experience to riding enthusiasts. Further, our focus will be on building a strong riding community, celebrating love for riding, going to places unexplored and to 'Make Life a Ride'." The 'Point of Experience' dealership facility is spread across 8,300 sq ft The showroom showcases 11 motorcycles, a customer lounge, cafe and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. The 2,000 sq ft after sales facility has 6 mechanical bays for complete vehicle service. JSP Motorrad delivers international standards of sales, service, spare-parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience.

Also Read | Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial: 10 Biggest Revelations From the Court Case That Will Shock You!.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in 2017.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India. The range of BMW Motorrad motorcycles available in India as completely built-up units (CBU) include: Sport - BMW M 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE; Adventure - BMW R 1250 GS, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 850 GS Adventure; Roadster - BMW S 1000 R, BMW R 1250 R; BMW F 900 R; Heritage - BMW R18 Classic, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and Tour - BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 Grand America and Urban Mobility - BMW C 400 GT. Till date, BMW Motorrad India has set up 23 touchpoints across 18 cities in India. The BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network is present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad& JSP Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack & Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Also Read | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office: Why Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film Is Failing To Replicate Spider-Man: No Way Home's Success in India.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.inFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_INYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN/

For more details, please click on the links below:

BMW Motorrad Ex-showroom Prices

BMW Motorrad India Write-up

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)