New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Aircraft manufacturing company Boeing and Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) have joined forces to elevate aircraft maintenance training in India, marking a significant stride towards standardizing processes and bolstering aviation safety in the region.

Under the agreement, Boeing will furnish training materials, aids, and instructor support to ensure uniformity across AIESL's training programs.

Meanwhile, AIESL will provide the necessary infrastructure and instructors, while obtaining Civil Aviation Regulation (CAR)147 approval from Indian regulatory authorities to conduct maintenance training for its clientele.

Chris Broom, Vice President of Commercial Training Solutions at Boeing Global Services, emphasized, "The collaboration with AIESL strengthens and supports the development of Boeing's customer-focused capability in the region. Through working together, we anticipate Boeing and AIESL will be well positioned to provide high-quality maintenance training while contributing to the overall safety and efficiency of aviation in India."

Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia, added, "By partnering with AIESL, we are investing in the future of aircraft maintenance capability in India. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to nurturing local talent to support the growth of the indigenous MRO industry."

With India's burgeoning aviation sector demanding skilled maintenance technicians, this collaboration aims to address the need for comprehensive training programs to comply with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) CAR-66 regulations.

Sharad Agarwal, CEO of AIESL, asserted, "The tie-up with Boeing on maintenance training in the fastest growing aviation market will go a long way in supporting industry requirements. AIESL would be able to support training requirements for at least 100 engineers each year going forward."

Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, highlighted the importance of such partnerships in enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of India's aviation and MRO industry.

Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), underscored the long-term benefits of this collaboration, stating, "Partnership between an aircraft manufacturer and a maintenance training organization augurs well for budding engineers who would undergo training as per best training aids, standards, and practices, in conformity with the prescribed regulatory framework, raising safety standards in maintenance in the long run."

The Boeing - AIESL collaboration is the latest endeavor under the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub program.

This initiative aims to establish industry benchmarks in India for maintenance and repair, platform availability, customer satisfaction, and rapid turnaround time, while focusing on training programs to enhance skilled manpower and develop high-quality MRO capabilities in India. (ANI)

