Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Boeing India and South Asia President Salil Gupte on Wednesday said the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, both at a government-to-government level and at a personal level holds much importance for the global aerospace manufacturer.

"It means a lot because Boeing of course thrives when the US-India relationship is strong," Gupte told ANI on the sidelines of the Aero India 2025 show here today, ahead of a meeting of the two leaders at the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the US on February 13 at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

On possible Boeing assembly units in India, Gupte said, "In the past, we have had MoUs where we have committed to doing that here in India for fighters. Now, we haven't been chosen yet on fighters, but we hope that will happen in the future. And we expect that we'll have to make a similar commitment."

Boeing, the leading foreign aerospace manufacturer in India, has said that it has to build the supply chain so that it can localize production here in India.

"We generate over Rs 10,000 crore per year in exports, which is probably 30 to 40 per cent larger than our next largest competitor, that go from India largely to the US today," Gupte said.

"At the same time, India and Indian airlines are also buying billions of dollars of US airplanes in civil and defence sectors every year. That is a wonderful example of a great two-way street when it comes to trade," Gupte said.

Meanwhile, in his departure statement, PM Modi said he looked forward to meeting his friend, President Trump. "This will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," PM Modi said.

This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of "our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience", the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

"We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," PM Modi said. (ANI)

