Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 2 (ANI/ATK): Leading PR and digital marketing agency, Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt Ltd has become the first name in the PR industry to be endorsed by a Bollywood actress.

Bollywood actress and charismatic model Nikita Soni is now the official brand ambassador of Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt Ltd, Nikita shared a Facebook post where she said, "I personally believe in Teamology Softech and Media Services. Do you know about it". This statement instantly sparked interest amongst her thousands of followers and speaks of the faith the actress displays in the company.

Teamology Softech and Media Services is a prominent player in the digital PR industry and has grown at an unprecedented pace since its inception in the year 2019. Born during the pandemic, it is the brainchild of founders Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari, having global brand presence and a highly diversified clientele across boundaries. The company has been a forerunner in providing 360 degrees of digital PR and digital marketing solutions to businesses, influencers, actors, social workers, politicians and startups alike to build their brand amongst the most suited audiences.

Bollywood actress Nikita Soni, apart from her enchanting acting and modeling skills is also known for her kindness, altruism and social work which sets her apart. She says in a statement, " If I had to choose one word to describe Teamology and the team at, "Always." Always available, always professional, always on time, always budget conscious, always conscientious, and always easy to work with. Teamology helped me from scratch to increase my media and public outreach"

The Bollywood actress has more than 400k followers on Facebook and Instagram combined and is growing menacingly as a socially sensitive and scintillating actress. Nikita Soni has oftentimes spoken about the trust, reliability and affordability factor that comes with the multiple brand building services provided by Teamology Softech and Media Services, who, in a very short span has emerged stronger than most of their competition.

Apart from Teamology Softech and media services, no other PR firm had a face from Bollywood backing up their expertise but it was for the tailored solutions provided by the firm along with 24*7 service reliability and around the clock support in managing the outreach and campaigns. The firm is renowned for their press releases management, social media management, publicity management, SEO Services at costs that are the most compatible in the industry.

A digital first company, Teamology Softech and Media company has also ventured into elections management, press conference and movie promotion with a clientele of more than 500 clients till date. With such innovations and collaborations in place, the company is growing as a undisputed leader in its industry.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)