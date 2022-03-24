Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BOLT, an All-in-One EV Infrastructure Provider, announced the installation of 10,000 BOLT EV charging stations in India in the past 6 months.

This milestone is an important step towards the startup's goal of installing One Million BOLT charging points across 500 cities in India & other emerging markets. BOLT is on track to deploy 100,000 charging points in the next 6 months by catering to demand coming from non-metro cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Chandigarh, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, etc.

Also Read | K-Rail SilverLine Project: BJP Workers Plant K-Rail Marking Stone at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence.

With BOLT's experience of making Bengaluru the first EV ready city in India, the top three cities that have seen the maximum usage of the startup's EV charging station are Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad. BOLT has dispensed over 50,000 kW of energy so far and of the total 5000 publicly available BOLT EV charging points in India, Bengaluru has the highest number installed in the country with 3000+ chargers followed by Delhi/NCR region at 1000+ and 500+ in Hyderabad. BOLT has added more than 60000+ users on the BOLT charging network up to March 2022.

Furthermore, BOLT charging points across India have helped generate a passive income of over INR 3,000 per month for top BOLT charging point hosts. The overwhelming demand for a safe, reliable, and affordable EV charging infrastructure combined with collaboration with other EV ecosystem players has helped fast track the startup's goal. In the last 6 months alone, more than 20 OEMs/EV ecosystem players such as SpareIt, Park+ and EV fleet solution providers have partnered with BOLT across India.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Stumps One and All As He Quits CSK Captaincy Days Before IPL 2022.

BOLT is India's largest EV charging network, comprising the universal BOLT Charging Point and the BOLT Operating System. Developed with the objective of building a strong EV charging infrastructure, it is India's first dedicated network of IoT-enabled EV charging points connecting riders across the country. Made-in-India, BOLT is a universal charging point which is compatible with any portable charger that comes with EVs and works with the existing AC power supply everywhere.

Anyone, and not just the EV owner, can buy & install BOLT in the shops, garages, RWAs, commercial parking spaces, etc. for riders and use it ubiquitously to generate passive income and establish a denser charging network. Installing BOLT requires no additional infrastructure and can be done in under 30 min with little to no maintenance.

The charging units come with an energy calculator to monitor the power consumption and gives the buyer access to a lifetime of passive income. BOLT owners can choose to switch the device status between 'Public' and 'Private', where 'Public' charging points are open to the public and are available for booking on the BOLT app. The charging points marked as 'Private' are exclusively for the use of device owners. Thousands of BOLT charging points have already been installed across 100+ different cities in India with an installed capacity of over 33,000kW.

Supporting Quotes:

Mohit Yadav, Cofounder, BOLT

"With the increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles, investing in a charging network will find significant utilization in the future. At BOLT, we are solving this challenge by partnering with EV ecosystem players to install the necessary EV infrastructure across states with a very affordable universal charging point that also allows charging point owners to make a passive income. We are really excited to achieve the milestone of installing 10,000 charging points across India and are on path towards achieving our goal of installing over 1 million charging points over the next 2 years."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)