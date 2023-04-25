Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI/PNN): BOLT, a leader in the EV ecosystem space in India, today announced having changed its name to Bolt.Earth, which better symbolizes the company's goals of driving sustainable mobility through its ever-evolving mix of eco-friendly technologies.

Announcing the rebranding, Raghav Bharadwaj, Head of Strategy and Leadership at Bolt.Earth, said, "The rebranding better aligns the company with its stated goals of accelerating EV adoption nationally and internationally. It also demonstrates our commitment to providing accessible sustainable solutions for everyone."

Bolt.Earth has achieved great success at home. It has established 20,000 charging points across 500+ cities in India, and 10,000+ BOLT OS-integrated vehicles currently drive on the roads in the country. Now, the company is looking to replicate this success beyond India. The rebranding will allow Bolt.Earth to penetrate other emerging markets with its EV services and products to push toward cleaner mobility overall.

Established in 2017, Bolt.Earth has been on a mission to push emerging markets toward cleaner mobility. Today, the company is the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solution provider in India, with 20K+ charging points and growing! Bolt.Earth offers charging solutions for individuals, businesses, real estate companies, fleet operators, and the government. For more information, visit bolt.earth.

