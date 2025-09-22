NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], September 22: Renowned actor and storyteller Boman Irani delivered an inspiring keynote address at Chitkara University's Punjab Campus, celebrating the second graduating batch of the university's Online MBA program. Drawing from his remarkable personal journey, Irani spoke passionately about perseverance, creativity, and resilience in overcoming life's challenges.

Also Read | ‘Parwa Nahi Hai’ Sahibzada Farhan Opens Up On His ‘Gun Celebration’ After Scoring Half-Century During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match, Says ‘Age Bhi Dikhenge’ (Watch Video).

Addressing the graduates, Irani emphasised the power of transforming obstacles into opportunities for growth, urging students to tap into their inner strength and creativity as they launch their professional careers. His compelling message resonated deeply with both students and faculty.

Speaking to the graduating class, Pro-Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, "We are immensely proud of our Online MBA graduates, who have shown exceptional dedication and adaptability throughout their journey. Having Boman Irani share his inspiring story adds immense value to their learning experience and motivates them to dream boldly and persist through challenges."

Also Read | SA20 2025-26: South Africa T20I Captain Aiden Markram Excited To Embrace 'New Challenges' With Durban's Super Giants in Season Four.

Reflecting on the occasion, Irani added, "Life's challenges are not roadblocks but stepping stones. Creativity and resilience are the true companions of success. I am honoured to celebrate this milestone with Chitkara University's graduates and encourage them to remain lifelong learners who continue evolving."

The ceremony marked the successful completion of rigorous academic pursuits and the realisation of professional aspirations. As these graduates embark on their career journeys, the wisdom shared during this convocation will serve as a lasting source of motivation and guidance.

Chitkara University is a distinguished private institution known for its commitment to fostering academic excellence, research, and innovation across various disciplines. With a focus on creating leaders of tomorrow, the university offers a wide array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs that equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in an ever-evolving global landscape.

For more information visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)