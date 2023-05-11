Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd, one of India's top companies in the agriculture sector has reported Best-ever results in a financial year with highest - Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit for the financial year ended March 2023. Company has reported net profit of Rs. 16.84 crore for FY23, with Y-o-Y growth of 59.6 per cent as compared to the net profit of Rs. 10.55 crore in FY22. Revenue from Operations too grew 18.9 per cent to Rs. 227.92 crore in FY23 as against revenue of Rs. 191.72 crore reported in FY22. EBITDA during FY23 grew 56.1 per cent to Rs. 22.20 crore as against EBITDA of Rs. 14.23 crore in FY22. EPS for FY23 was Rs. 1.61 per share. Reserves and surplus of the company has risen to Rs. 45.84 crore as on March 2023.

Established in the year 1983, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd, are engaged in processing and supplying a vast range of Agricultural Seeds. Apart from this, it is the leading company having dealer-distributor channel all over India.

Pintubhai Patel, Managing Director, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd said, "Company has reported excellent numbers for FY 2023 with highest Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit reported on a yearly basis. We feel proud to inform all our stakeholders that the company is progressing well on its long-term growth roadmap. Company is growing strength to strength, delivering robust operational and financial performance maintaining healthy growth in revenue, margins and profitability. We expect the growth momentum to continue and expect to get further boost in coming years.

Company has a 3 lakh sq ft facility on National Highway 8-B having the highest level of infrastructure in Asia. It includes a seed processing unit equipped with the latest technology, cold storage with a capacity of 8000 metric tons and a hi-tech registered office. The company has the largest product portfolio in Gujarat with more than 150 product portfolios. Also, in the upcoming time, research is going on in the company's research pipeline on many seeds that will give a new direction to the agriculture of the entire India and will also drastically increase the income of the farmers. The company holds sales licenses from all the leading states of India and the company has tied up with many international organizations for new product research including Thailand, Italy and South Korea. In addition, in the early stages of its product research, the company had collaborated with many research institutes of repute like ICRISAT - Hyderabad, ICAR - New Delhi, IIHR - Bangalore and JNKVV - Jabalpur, IIHR - Bangalore and agricultural universities across the country. And through which different breeders and inbred lines have been obtained and scope of research has increased. The entire operation is being carried out under the direct guidance of a team of renowned experts with vast national - international experience.

Bombay Super is one of the continuously growing companies. The company has expanded its business in the country and abroad and has significantly increased the turnover and profit of the company. In the year 2018, the IPO of the company came which was subscribed 10 times. Along with this, the company has given bonus shares twice in the year 2019 and 2020 with the unwavering trust of the investors. Recently the company has successfully launched Bombay Lion and Bombay Tiger varities in COTTON SEEDS. Which has a sowing area of 120-125 lakh hectares in India and a raw cotton export market of Rs. 1140 billion, which will be an important contributor to the progress of the company in the coming years.

