Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, fondly known as "Frontier Gandhi," the Sarhadi Gandhi Memorial Society organized a thought-provoking seminar titled "Muslims of India: Past, Present, and Future."The event, held with the aim of addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by the Muslim community in India, brought together eminent scholars, leaders, and activists to deliberate on crucial issues such as education, business, and community development.

The seminar was presided over by Janab Shamim Tariq, a respected figure in the community, and featured Nawab Malik as the Chief Guest. The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, former Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, whose insights on the historical and contemporary role of Muslims in India set the tone for the discussions. The event also saw *Shri Avinash Adik, Sana Malik (MLA) & Janab Idris Naikwadi (MLC) as Guests of Honour, who shared their perspectives on the way forward for the community.

Key Discussions and Themes

The seminar revolved around two central themes: boosting education and promoting business within the Muslim community. Speakers emphasized the need for educational reforms, including increased access to quality education, vocational training, and skill development programs. Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, in his keynote address, highlighted the historical contributions of Muslims to India's cultural and intellectual heritage and stressed the importance of reclaiming that legacy through education and empowerment.

The discussions also focused on the economic challenges faced by the community. Panelists underscored the need for entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and government schemes to support small and medium-sized businesses. Nawab Malik, in his address, called for unity and collaboration among community members to overcome socio-economic barriers.

Welcome Address and Organizer's Vision

The event began with a warm welcome address by Adv. Sayed Jalaluddin, Chairman of the Sarhadi Gandhi Memorial Society and the chief organizer of the seminar. In his speech, Adv. Jalaluddin reiterated the society's commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and progress among all communities. He emphasized the relevance of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan's teachings in today's context and called for collective efforts to address the challenges faced by Muslims in India.

Conclusion

The seminar concluded with a resolve to work towards a brighter future for the Muslim community by focusing on education, economic empowerment, and social cohesion. The event served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, inspiring attendees to take actionable steps for the betterment of society.

The Sarhadi Gandhi Memorial Society's initiative was widely appreciated, and the seminar was hailed as a significant step towards addressing the pressing issues faced by the Muslim community in India. The organization's efforts to honor the legacy of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan through such impactful events continue to inspire hope and progress.

Message From Salman Agha

Congratulations on such a marvellous infinitive and successful program, but we only expect these kind of things from you a person full of knowledge in intellectually so rich and capable of outstanding things in life, my heartiest congratulations to your team and you we are proud of you.

The event was successfully managed and marketed by Unique Arts

