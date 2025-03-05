BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5: Bosch Limited, a leading global supplier of technology and services announces the launch of its latest Hand Tools for professionals and artisans, along with advanced Industrial Tools designed to simplify assembly line operations. The new offerings are engineered to enhance efficiency, precision, and user experience for industrial and professional applications.

"At Bosch, we are dedicated to empowering professionals and artisans with tools that provide exceptional performance, durability, and safety. We are expanding our range of hand tools, designed with exceptional user ergonomics to meet the demands of high-voltage environments and heavy-duty applications, ensuring long-lasting performance. We are also launching our new line of industrial tools, designed to streamline assembly line operations in industries like automotive manufacturing and heavy engineering, offering innovative features," said Nishant Sinha, Regional President, India & SAARC, Power Tools Division at Bosch India.

Simplifying Life at Work:

Bosch is entering the hand tool market with a carefully curated portfolio designed to meet the needs of artisans, craftsmen, professionals, and home users. The initial range includes over 100 products, including pliers, screwdrivers, ratchet sets, wrenches, hammers, saws, knives, spirit levels, and more, with plans for continued expansion into additional categories. In parallel, the VDE Hand Tools range, certified for safe use up to 1,000V, includes high-performance pliers for gripping, cutting, and bending wires, ergonomic screwdrivers designed for intricate electrical applications and durable hammers with increased user protection features, that reduce user fatigue and improve task accuracy.

Professionals in power distribution, industrial maintenance, and high-voltage installations stand to benefit from this robust range.

Engineered for the Assembly Line:

Bosch's newly launched Industrial Tools or I-Series Tools are meant to simplify assembly line operations, offering cutting-edge features for superior precision and efficiency. Equipped with torque presetting capabilities, the tools ensure accurate and consistent fastening, reducing human errors and leading to improved product quality. Additionally, the integration of NFC-based HMI locks prevent unauthorized setting changes, maintaining system integrity and ensuring safer operations on the production floor. By eliminating the traditional two-step tightening process, these new tools streamline industrial assembly, minimize downtime, and provide up to five times longer tool life, making them ideal for industries such as automotive manufacturing, electronics assembly, and heavy engineering. Bosch's focus on integrating advanced safety technologies reaffirms its commitment to creating an environment where professionals and enthusiasts can work smarter and more confidently. By ensuring superior tool reliability and consistent performance, Bosch continues to empower users to achieve greater efficiency without compromising on safety.

