Business News | BotLab Dynamics Performs Landmark IPL Final Drone Show, Captivating 128,000+ Fans in the Stadium and Millions More Online

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Last Night, BotLab Dynamics teamed up with TCM Platform to deliver a spectacular mid-innings drone show during the 2026 IPL Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) last night, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was the second IPL drone show performed by the company during this IPL season.

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As RCB secured their second win at the IPL championship in front of a packed stadium with over 128,000 fans, the BotLab drone show emerged as one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, captivating fans inside the stadium and generating widespread engagement across digital platforms.

The IPL drone show was integrated with a live performance by renowned singer Kailash Kher, whose Tandav-themed musical set provided the foundation for the visually immersive narrative inspired by Lord Shiva. The drone show was live streamed with the artist's performance and was witnessed by 3.4 crore viewers.

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The aerial storytelling sequence featured IPL highlights interwoven with Shiva-inspired imagery, including a Trishul, Shiv Tandav visuals, the universe held in Shiva's hands, and the iconic IPL trophy. The synchronized progression of these formations created a compelling narrative that resonated strongly with audiences and elevated the entertainment experience beyond a traditional halftime performance.

A standout feature of the closing ceremony was BotLab Dynamics' drone screen technology, which transformed an entire fleet of drones into individual pixels of a giant floating screen in the sky. The formation enabled the display of video-like content above one of the world's largest cricket stadiums showing cricket league's highlights, offering fans a first-of-its-kind visual experience during the IPL's closing ceremony. It was the first time any drone show company in India successfully executed a formation like this.

Among all formations, the Shiva-themed visuals attracted exceptional attention both inside the venue and online. Fans across the stadium captured and shared videos of the Trishul and Shiv Tandav sequences, with many describing them as among the most memorable moments of the event. The content quickly gained traction across social media platforms, driving significant organic engagement and audience interaction.

Beyond the stadium walls, the performance sparked a wave of user-generated content from viewers watching from nearby residential buildings and rooftops surrounding the venue. The drone light show was visible to audiences within a 10-kilometre radius, prompting an outpouring of excitement as locals enthusiastically shared videos and photos. Social media was flooded with videos showcasing such reactions; with many users expressing a sense of FOMO for missing this 2026 IPL drone show.

The event also underscored the increasing importance of experiential marketing in modern sports entertainment. Rather than serving as a standalone performance, it became a shared experience that connected stadium audiences, television viewers, and online communities through a single visual narrative.

This IPL drone show marked BotLab Dynamics' 4th major performance in association with the Indian Premier League, further strengthening the company's position as a pioneer who continues to redefine how brands, sporting leagues, and live events connect with audiences.

And as the celebrations continue following RCB's championship victory, the fans have started sharing the IPL trophy visuals from the drone show to celebrate the team's victory, helping the show gain even more traction.

Here's what the team had to say about the show:

"The overwhelming volume of user-generated content following the IPL Final Drone Show reinforced what we set out to achieve: creating a moment that audiences would not only experience, but actively share. That's where experiential marketing creates its greatest impact," - Aayush Bector, Business Head, BotLab Dynamics.

"Technology is most powerful when people stop noticing it and simply feel the experience," - Dr Sarita Ahlawat, Founder & MD, BotLab Dynamics.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)