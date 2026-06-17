Business News | BPCL Dismisses Social Media Claims Linking E20 Petrol to Ant Attraction

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): State-run oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that ants gathering around vehicle fuel filler caps are linked to the use of E20 petrol, saying such assertions have "no scientific basis."

In a clarification posted on social media platform X, BPCL said it had examined the claims and found no evidence supporting any connection between ethanol-blended petrol and ant attraction.

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"BPCL has examined the claims circulating on social media regarding ants congregating around vehicle fuel filler caps and their alleged association with E20 petrol," the company said.

Explaining the composition of fuel-grade ethanol, BPCL said the ethanol used for blending with petrol undergoes processes that remove any residual sugars.

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"Fuel-grade ethanol used for petrol blending is produced through fermentation and distillation processes that eliminate residual sugars from the final product. Further, fuel ethanol contains denaturants, which are repellent to insects," BPCL said.

The company also rejected suggestions that the smell of ethanol could be attracting insects, noting that the odour of petrol remains dominant even after blending.

"Upon blending, the characteristic hydrocarbon odour of petrol remains dominant over any inherent ethanol odour," BPCL stated.

BPCL further said ethanol-blended petrol produces lower fuel vapour compared to conventional petrol, leaving no identifiable factor that could attract ants or other insects.

"In addition, ethanol-blended petrol exhibits lower fuel vapour formation compared to conventional petrol. As a result, there is no identifiable attractant associated with E20 fuel that would cause ants or other insects to congregate around vehicle fuel caps," the company said.

Based on these findings, BPCL said the claims being circulated online are unfounded.

"Therefore, claims suggesting a link between E20 fuel and ant attraction have no scientific basis," the company said.

The company added that "the claims being circulated on social media are baseless and are not supported by scientific evidence."

India has been promoting ethanol blending in petrol as part of its efforts to reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security and support domestic agricultural production. The government has been expanding the rollout of E20 fuel, which contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol. (ANI)

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