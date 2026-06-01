Business News | BRAND CHORCHA - BENGAL to Celebrate Bengal's Legacy of Iconic Brands and Emerging Enterprises

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1: Bengal's enduring entrepreneurial spirit and its remarkable contribution to India's business and cultural landscape, BRAND CHORCHA - BENGAL, a first-of-its-kind conclave, will be organised by Radium Management on 5th June, 2026, in Taj Bengal, Kolkata. The conclave aims to bring together distinguished industry leaders, entrepreneurs, brand custodians, marketers, policymakers and emerging business voices to deliberate on Bengal's evolving brand ecosystem.

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Bengal has always been a land of ideas, innovation and enterprise. Through BRAND CHORCHA - BENGAL, which aims to celebrate the legacy of iconic Bengali brands while also recognising the energy and ambition of emerging businesses that are redefining Bengal's future. The conclave will serve as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and inspiration, highlighting Bengal's immense potential as a hub of entrepreneurship and brand excellence.

The conclave, to be hosted at Taj Bengal, will bring together stories of legacy and achievement in a setting of recognition and celebration. It will feature keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions and networking sessions involving eminent personalities from industry, academia, media and policymaking circles. Discussions are expected to focus on themes such as Media, Brand Building & Language Market; Branding 2.0: Initiative by Next Gen in Business; Brands of Bengal vs Brands for Bengal; Gut Fill: Bengal's Food Enterprise; Sports Marketing: Emerging Possibilities; DEATH BY BUDGET: An Ad ADDA; and Cinema, Culture & Commerce: Rethinking the Narrative of Brands around Bengali Film Industry.

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A man who has seamlessly bridged the worlds of cinema, storytelling, and advertising for over 25 years, Barun Chanda (author, actor, advertising veteran) brings with him a rare blend of creativity, intellect, and industry insight. From his memorable journey in acting to shaping narratives in the advertising world, his contribution to communication and culture has been truly remarkable - He is opening Keynote speaker.

The session on "Media, Brand Building & Language Market" will be chaired by Jimmy Tangree, Head of 91.9 Friends FM, Motivator, Influencer and TEDx Speaker, and will feature eminent speakers including Ms Navnita Chakraborty, Business Head, Zee Bangla & Chief Content Officer, ZEE TV, Mr Sandip Ghose, Managing Director & CEO, MP Birla Cement, Mr Gautam Ray Former President, Bengal Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Mr Samar Singh Sheikhawat Former CMO, UB Group.

The panel discussion on "Branding 2.0: Initiative by Next Gen in Business" will be chaired by Rashi Ray (Director, Response India). The session will feature Ms. Rochita Dey, Director, Sreeleathers & Founder, House of SL, Ms Surabhi Mitra, Director of Abha Surgy Centre and Mr Rishi Jain (Managing Director at Jain Group | Owner - Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, Owner - Sarovar Portico Airport).

The session titled "Brands Of Bengal V/s Brands For Bengal" will be chaired by Ms. Swagata Dutta, Assistant General Manager - Corporate Communications, Prestige Group, and will bring together Mr Satyaki Ghosh, Director & CEO, Raymond Lifestyle Limited, Mr Subhasish Basu, CEO, Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited & CBO - Britannia Dairy, Mr Dhrubojyoti Basu-Suvo, Secretary, MassArt.

The conclave will also host an engaging discussion on Bengal's Rich Culinary Entrepreneurship through the session "Gut Fill: Bengal's Food Enterprise", chaired by Mr Indrajit Lahiri, Foodka Consulting & Foodka Academy. The session will feature Mr Shiladitya Chaudhury, Founder & Managing Director, Sagittarius Communications Pvt. Ltd & Co-Founder & Partner, Platter Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Mr Siddhartha Bose, Co-Founder & Director, Bhojohori Manna Restaurants & Co-Founder Partner of Machhli Baba Fries, Ms Suparna Mucadum, Marketing Head & Brand Custodian Keventer Agro Ltd, Mr Dhiman Das, Director, K.C. Das Private Limited.

The sports business ecosystem will come under focus during the session "Sports Marketing: Emerging Possibilities", chaired by Mr Amitabha Das Sharma (Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu Group). The discussion will feature Mr Indrajit Bhalotia, Director, Protouch Sports, Mr Debashis Dutta, President of Mohun Bagan Club, Mr Rajiv Seth, Cricket Administrator & Indian former cricketer and sports promoter and event organiser, Mr Satadru Dutta.

Advertising and marketing professionals will deliberate on the evolving communication landscape through "DEATH BY BUDGET: An Ad ADDA", featuring Mr Kanchan Datta, Founder & CEO, Inner Circle Advertising & President of Advertising Club Calcutta, Mr Samrat Mukherjee, Vice President, Madison World & Founder of Crows Nest and Mr L Muralikrishnan, Co-founder & CMO, Wow! Momo Foods & Vice President of Advertising Club Calcutta.

The conclave will further explore the intersection of entertainment and branding through the session "Cinema, Culture & Commerce: Rethinking the Narrative of Brands around Bengali Film Industry", chaired by singer, writer and director Mr Anindya Chatterjee. The panel will feature acclaimed personalities, including film producer Mr Firdasul Hasan, actor-author-director-singer Mr Anirban Bhattacharya and filmmaker Dhrubo Banerjee.

The event will also launch a Coffee Table Book - Brands of Bengal: 90 Not Out, published by Deep Prakashan, on this special occasion. The book beautifully chronicles the inspiring journeys, rich legacies, and enduring trust of iconic Bengal brands that have served generations for over 90 years. The publication will be available at all leading bookstores and online platforms like boichitro.in and Amazon.

Radium is an integrated experience marketing agency from India established in 2013 in Kolkata. Radium has emerged as one of the preferred BTL agencies handling 100+ corporate brands for events, ground activation, exhibition designing & content production. Later with the addition of 'TheProfilePick', Influencer Marketing has become a key business vertical under Radium's umbrella.

Expanding its offerings, Parinoy is an event management venture by Radium, specializing in curating weddings, social celebrations, and bespoke events with a strong focus on detail, aesthetics, and seamless execution.

Radium Gaming and Esports is the tech and gaming-focused vertical of Radium, offering integrated digital marketing solutions powered by innovation and culture. We specialize in gamification-led marketing, esports engagement, and new-age community activations that help brands connect with younger audiences in impactful ways. As a sister concern of Radium, we bring together creativity, strategy, and digital expertise under one dynamic ecosystem.

Strengthening its footprint beyond Kolkata, Radium has now expanded its presence with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, marking a new chapter in its journey as a growing integrated communication and creative powerhouse across India.

Radium's new and distinctive initiative, Brand Chorcha - Bengal serves as a platform dedicated to honouring Bengal's most iconic brands, highlighting their journeys, milestones, and enduring impact.

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