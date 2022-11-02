New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/PNN): An Innovation Summit for Alternative Investments & Sustainable Lifestyles, AISL 2022 brings together the whole ecosystem of Investors, Family offices, Real Estate Developers, & Alternate Assets, to exchange ideas, understand new opportunities, and expand their networks globally.

The objective of AISL 2022 by Brand Torque LLP, is to bridge the demand and supply gap, within a particular segment of clients and real estate, who are the High - Net worth Individuals and the industry movers.

AISL 2022 was designed as a sole brain child of Brand Torque LLP, an award winning company in the SME space that aggregates content, understands stakeholder requirements, and consults and executes transactions on behalf of stakeholders to improve Return on their Investments. The initiative is supported by associate partners like Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, Aura Art, IBG ( Indian Business Group) and esteemed brand partners like Ashar Realty, Tridhaatu Developers, and Avant Group, Alternative Assets are the 'Key to Pandemic Disruption' Real Estate & Alternate Assets pacing in the 'NEW NORMAL '.

Through this client acquisition project, Brand Torque will support the developer partners and other product manufacturers in the alternative space, an opportunity to present their best projects/products to a set of high - net worth individuals who are avid investors and looking for 'proximity and exclusivity' in deals, that are not available to all, all through a closed door format.

Brand Torque management has been managing High Net-worth clients over two decades now, as past investment bankers and hence, is also looking to ensure that these High Valued clients, not only educates themselves with the latest updates in the Alternate Space, but also not miss out on some of the niche investments in REAL ESTATE | ALTERATIVES | ART, and be a part of the Exclusivity Bandwagon & Increase their Wealth'UNIQUELY'.

Brand Torque would assist these selected set of high valued clients, and investors to explore niche opportunities curated "exclusively for them" in the real estate and alternative investment space. Brand Torque will act as a catalyst to connect the participating partners, with their target customers and investors. This synergy gives access to value offerings and distinctive propositions in residential, commercial, and pre-leased assets, lifestyles, and alternative investment opportunities.

Such 100+ HNIs are selected and invited through a dip stick approach with the right research and engaging content, all through the campaign and the event. Brand Torque through this initiative is trying to solve a pertinent problem on the gestation time from understanding the right clients for their project/product to getting to a transaction phase, by reducing the turnaround times, and ensuring there is no loss of real time opportunity, either side.

This limited edition event will take place in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi until the series ends, so join the event to benefit from it.

Brand Torque as an organization endorses a model - RCC: Research | Content | Connect. They run their business with Key Values called EPIC - that stands for Excellence, Passion, Integrity and Creativity. They live by their values and believe in 'Walk the Talk' principle, and have an impeccable record of churning superior content and seamless delivery, across all their initiatives from the past.

Brand Torque focusses in offering "INTRINSIC VALUE' to their participating partners and present them "uniquely" in the competitive landscape today, and eventually help them to make transactions through a relationship-based model, that is very critical for incremental and continual business, for any entity .

Brand Torque LLP commits to benefit the participating sponsors partners atAISL2022, who could be real estate developers, wealth management and boutique advisory firms , warehousing partners, financial institutions, alternative investment funds, home loan companies, and many more such related industries, that comes within the ecosystem. Participants may also be from the luxury,lifestyles & and sustainable space, as it benefits them too and endorses the theme of the forum which is "ALTERNATIVE INVESMENTS & SUSTAINABLE Lifestyles"

Madhushree Dutta(Founder & CEO) - Brand Torque LLP

"We are delighted to launch this flagship project -AISL 2022 (Alternative Investments & Sustainable Lifestyles). As an ex investment banker, have always been fond of recommending Alternative investments to my clients. Alternate investments generally offer opportunities, to diversify and explore newer avenues of investment. Over time, a well-planned, diversified, portfolio could help them minimize their overall risks, and increase long-term ROI (Return on Investments). Alternatively, they also generate high- delta for investments, with a defined exit mechanism. We are also trying to solve a bigger challenge by helping serious investors and product manufactures a direct proximity to identify such needs, visa ve the available options, minimizing the lead time on closure of transactions and building a sustainable long -term association based on trust and transparency."

Khushroo Panthaky, Chartered Accountant, Mumbai mentioned "Alternative Investments and Sustainable Lifestyles" is a fabulous theme for the upcoming conference in November. It truly resonates to the environment we are living in, currently. Over a period of time, investments in financial instruments, such as equity, debt, mutual funds, fixed deposits, etc. have gained significant momentum, however, there has always been a scope for investors and high net worth individual to go beyond and explore some other sustainable investments. Alternative Investments have therefore gained considerable momentum, availability of diversified products and scope for higher returns when compared to traditional investments. Looking forward to the conference, which would enable a great connect between various stake holders who support Alterative Investments and Sustainable Lifestyles?"

"Today the new wave of consumer awareness has put the established marketing rules of real estate on hold. It is now very imperative for property campaigns to hinge on building long lasting relationships with their consumers." - says the progressive leader, Ayushi Ashar, Director of Ashar Group

Exemplary execution, financial prudence, correct product mix and unwavering commitment to our stakeholders makes Ashar Group one of the leading players in MMR. - states Ajay Ashar, Chairman and Managing Director of Ashar Group.

Later added, "By being a part of AISL 2022, we are looking to build a long-term value based association with the clients who need "exclusivity, proximity, comfort and associate with legacy."

"Our main aim is to develop lifelong relationships with all of our customers, partners, and stakeholders, and not just sell our inventories. Investors have recognized the value of owning a home in the aftermath of the pandemic, but they often do not get the best housing option. Through this platform, we will showcase world-class projects, which will further enable our investors to have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to choose from an array of offerings", says the dynamic leader, Dhananjay Sandu - Co-Founder & MD of Tridhaatu Developers.

Later added, "We are excited to introduce and highlight our brand values and commitment in a new light her at AISL 2022."

"The timing of the AISL 2022 couldn't have been more opportune. It provides a unique opportunity for developers like us who are on the expansion mode and investors who are looking to take advantage of the surging demand in the real estate sector to maximize their return on investment, to come together on one platform".

Later added, "We are excited to introduce our growing brand in this AISL 2022 platform, and help potential customers understand the value propositions, we have to offer keeping in perspective his needs and ROI expectations".

