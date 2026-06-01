Business News | BrandsGlobal Media Celebrates Sustainability, Innovation & Impact at Sustainability Carnival 2026 in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 1: BrandsGlobal Media hosted the highly anticipated Sustainability Carnival 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together leading voices from sustainability, CSR, public policy, corporate leadership, and social entrepreneurship for a day of dialogue, networking, and recognition.

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The event opened with high tea networking followed by an engaging inaugural ceremony, setting the stage for impactful conversations around sustainable development in India.

The opening keynote by Rakesh Khatri - Nest Man of India inspired audiences with his journey of building nests for sparrows and promoting ecological conservation through simple yet powerful community-driven interventions.

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Throughout the day, attendees participated in thought-provoking panel discussions focused on sustainability awareness, sustainable development for Viksit Bharat, youth leadership, and the evolving future of CSR in India.

A keynote by Nikhil Pant on changing CSR laws and compliance added important policy perspective to the event, while HLL Lifecare Ltd showcased innovations in sustainable healthcare through its presentation on compostable sanitary napkins.

The event also celebrated outstanding impact through the India CSR & Sustainability Awards 2026, recognizing organizations and individuals driving measurable change across sectors.

Sharing her vision behind the platform, Manya Singh, Founder of BrandsGlobal Media and Convenor of Sustainability Carnival 2026, said:

"Sustainability Carnival was created to bring together the people behind the impact -- those building solutions, creating awareness, implementing change, and inspiring communities. Our aim is to create conversations that lead to action."

The event received a special congratulatory video message from Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Government of India, who congratulated all award winners and appreciated BrandsGlobal Media's efforts in building a meaningful sustainability platform.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony honouring leaders from corporates, PSUs, NGOs, MSMEs, startups, and the social sector, followed by group photographs and closing remarks.

Closing the event, Manya Singh shared:

"If we make CSR and sustainability an integral part of our everyday choices and actions, then "Sustainable India by 2047" will not remain just a vision--it will become a meaningful reality for all."

Sustainability Carnival 2026 reinforced BrandsGlobal Media's commitment to advancing sustainability conversations, celebrating changemakers, and building stronger collaborations for a more inclusive and sustainable India.

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Media Contact:BrandsGlobal MediaEmail: info@brandsglobalmedia.comPhone: +91-9650068646

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