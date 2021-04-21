Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ahmedabad-based BrandSpot365 app is the solution for businesses looking at marketing themselves without spending big money.

In an era when marketing and branding are a must to grow any business, it is natural that brands are leaning towards advertising agencies to market their business. Roping in an agency is, however, not always a feasible option for the small business owners, and this results in them missing out on branding initiatives, something that ultimately impedes their growth. Not anymore.

CredApp Software Private Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based firm, has developed a software BrandSpot365 that is the answer to businesses who are looking at marketing themselves without spending big money.

BrandSpot365, the brainchild of Bhavesh Korat, founder & director of CredApp Software Private Ltd, is a simple and versatile app that is made to meet the media marketing needs of businesses across segments and sizes. Its direct, cost-effective, and tailor-made solutions make it the perfect partner for every business, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

"Our USP is we offer readymade creatives customized for businesses at pocket-friendly rates. Clients can get the same or even better outcomes, as they would have by roping in big advertising agencies, for a fraction of the cost. We also commit high-quality work to clients," said Korat, a veteran with years of industry experience.

BrandSpot365 has seen exponential growth with 3,50,000 plus downloads in a year. It offers its clients promotional posts for all business categories, free custom-made brand frames, images and videos for all festivals and special days, e-profile, free daily images, ready and easy-to-design templates, customization options, trending marketing posts, unlimited downloads, among other benefits.

With BrandSpot365, branding of a business becomes a simple three-step process - uploading the business' logo, selecting a design or video, and downloading and sharing it on all social media/digital platforms.

BrandSpot365 has launched an influencer digital campaign with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and The Comedy Factory co-founder Manan Desai for its promotion. Two quirky videos were shot with Manan, the first of which was released at Holi, while the second one will be released soon. Three videos featuring Pratik have also been shot, one of which was released today, and the remaining of them will be released shortly.

BrandSpot365 makes branding of the businesses easy - Aasaan Hai! as one would say.https://youtu.be/ThtT8Mkts4w

