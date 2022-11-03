Singapore, November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): BriBrooks, the world's leading children's creative writing platform has been announced among the Top 100 Global Winners list of the Red Herring. After much consideration, BriBooks has been recognized as one of the most innovative 100 companies in the world.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring.

"After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe BriBooks embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. BriBooks should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of start-ups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world. Red Herring is dedicated to following BriBook's path to further success and innovation.

"We are grateful for Red Herring's recognition and will accelerate our journey to allow every child to write, publish, and sell books with BriBooks," said Ami Dror, founder of BriBooks.com. "The Young Authors' Fairs are becoming extremely popular with schools all around the globe and while the event is very similar to a traditional book fair, with BriBooks, the students write and sell the printed copies of the books that they've written themselves while earning royalties."

BriBooks is the world's leading children creative writing platform, enabling children of all ages to learn creative writing, publish their books online, and sell printed-on-demand books on BriBooks.com and Amazon.com in one click.

