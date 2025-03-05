New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): BRICS CCI WE, the Women Empowerment Vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) hosted the fifth edition of the BRICS CCI WE Annual Women's Summit & Felicitations 2025, celebrating the spirit of women-led development.

The theme for this year's Summit was 'Women Changemakers: Transforming the World, Shaping the Future'. A Commemorative Book - She for Her - celebrating the achievements of trailblazing Women Changemakers from diverse backgrounds and nationalities was also unveiled on the occasion.

Also Read | UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match in Lucknow.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Guest, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, applauded the government's initiatives in promoting gender equality. "From education to financial inclusion, India is witnessing a transformation where women are becoming equal stakeholders in the nation's progress," she stated.

Guest of Honour Kiran Bedi emphasised the need for sustained efforts in empowering women. "Nari Shakti is at the heart of a progressive society. Policy interventions must translate into actionable outcomes that uplift women in every sphere."

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Admits India's One Venue Advantage in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says 'It Helped Us To Know Behaviour of the Pitch'.

Addressing the audience, Guest of Honour, Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister said, "Women's empowerment is no longer just a goal--it is an economic imperative. Through targeted programmes, we are ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to contribute to India's growth story."

The valedictory address was delivered by Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, who underscored the significance of mentorship programmes in fostering the next generation of women leaders. "By providing the right platforms, we can accelerate action towards gender parity," she said.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE, highlighted the pivotal role of women in shaping industries and economies. "Women's rights cannot be seen in exclusion, they are the very foundation of human rights. We need more women with a seat at the table when it comes to decision making" she said.

Actress Dia Mirza emphasised the importance of sustainability. "Women are the backbone of sustainable development. It is imperative to integrate eco-consciousness into leadership narratives," she stated.

Delivering the opening remarks, Dr BBL Madhukar, Co-Chairman and Director General, BRICS CCI, reiterated the chamber's commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. "Women are redefining leadership, and it is our duty to support them with policy, mentorship, and financial access," he noted.

Addressing the summit, Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, remarked, "The government's strategic policy interventions have equipped women to take on leadership roles, fostering an inclusive and sustainable growth model."

Ruhail Ranjan, Director (Finance), BRICS CCI, spoke on the financial inclusion of women and the need for more women in decision-making roles. "Empowering women through financial literacy and investment opportunities is key to sustainable economic progress," he said.

The Summit was graced by the presence of official representatives from Embassies of Venezuela, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Russia, Australia, USA, China, Belarus, Lesotho, Iran, Kazakhstan, Israel and South Africa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)