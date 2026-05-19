Business News | BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ushers in a New Era with the Appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as Chairman for 2026-2029

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 19: The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) has formally announced the appointment of Mr. Sameep Shastri as the Chairman of the Chamber for the term April 2026 - March 2029. The appointment was confirmed during the 14th Annual General Meeting of BRICS CCI held in New Delhi, where the newly elected Office Bearers took oath during the official Oath Taking Ceremony.

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Mr. Sameep Shastri was elected unanimously and unopposed, reflecting the confidence and trust reposed in his leadership and long-standing contribution towards strengthening the Chamber's global vision and institutional outreach.

A distinguished entrepreneur, strategist, and public leader, Mr. Sameep Shastri has been closely associated with BRICS CCI's international engagement, youth leadership initiatives, policy dialogue platforms, and strategic partnerships for several years. Having previously served as Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI for six years, he played a pivotal role in expanding the Chamber's presence across global forums and multilateral engagements. He also strengthened institutional collaborations involving trade, diplomacy, innovation, culture, and sustainable development.

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Carrying forward the illustrious legacy of his grandfather, former Prime Minister of India Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mr. Sameep Shastri represents a new generation of leadership committed to nation-building, global cooperation, and inclusive development. His appointment comes at a significant time when India is emerging as a leading voice for the Global South and BRICS nations continue to strengthen their role in shaping the future global economic order.

Under his leadership, BRICS CCI is expected to further enhance its efforts towards promoting trade and investment cooperation, innovation-led partnerships, entrepreneurship, sustainability dialogue, youth engagement, and people-to-people ties among BRICS nations and emerging economies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sameep Shastri said, "It is a privilege to serve as Chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry at a transformative moment for India and the BRICS ecosystem. Having worked closely with BRICS CCI for several years, it is an honour to now lead the Chamber at a time when BRICS nations are shaping a new era of global cooperation. We look forward to building stronger partnerships and creating impactful opportunities that contribute towards a more connected, sustainable, and prosperous future."

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