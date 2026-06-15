Business News | Bright Outdoor Media Limited Set to Join the Main Boards of BSE & NSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), A prominent player in India's out-of-home (OOH) advertising space, Bright Outdoor Media Limited has taken a significant step in its growth journey following the Board's approval for migration of its equity shares from the BSE SME Platform to the Main Board of BSE Limited and the proposed listing of its equity shares on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

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The Board of Directors> of the Company, at its meeting held on Friday, June 12, 2026, considered and approved the proposal for migration to the Main Boards of BSE and NSE, subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Bright Outdoor Media Limited was listed on the BSE SME Platform on March 24, 2023, through a successful initial public offering at a fresh issue price of ₹146 per equity share, aggregating to approximately ₹55.48 Cr. Since its listing, the Company has continued to strengthen its presence across multiple out-of-home advertising formats, including traditional outdoor media, digital out-of-home (DOOH), transit advertising, railway and airport media, and integrated brand promotion solutions.

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The proposed migration to the Main Board reflects the Company's operational progress and its commitment to enhancing visibility among a wider investor base, improving share liquidity, and aligning itself with the next phase of its long-term growth strategy.

Bright Outdoor Media has established a strong footprint in key urban markets, particularly Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and continues to expand its portfolio across premium advertising assets and innovative media solutions. The proposed migration to the Main Boards of BSE and NSE is expected to provide the Company with access to a broader investor base and enhanced visibility in the capital markets.

About Bright Outdoor Media LimitedFounded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 490 hoardings across strategic geographies, including ownership of 50+ of Mumbai's 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright's strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first-ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In H2 FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 92.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 20.25 Cr, Net Profit of ₹ 13.97 Cr & EPS of ₹12.98.

In FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

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