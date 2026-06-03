Business News | Bright Outdoor Media Limited Unveils Landmark Hoardings & Introduces 'Bright's Curtain Raiser' to Redefine Brand Visibility

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Bright Outdoor Media Limited, (BSE - 543831), A prominent player in India's out-of-home (OOH) advertising space, has announced the launch of two back-to-back hoardings at the high-traffic Mira-Bhayandar corridor near Dara's Dhaba. Strategically positioned to capture both morning and evening traffic, this addition marks another step in the Company's effort to create impactful and innovative advertising opportunities for brands.

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Each hoarding measures 40 ft. x 30 ft., combining to deliver an impressive 4,800 sq. ft. of branding space. Positioned at one of the busiest transit routes connecting Mumbai to key regions such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Virar, Vasai, Thane, and Ghodbunder Road, the location offers continuous traffic flow, high visibility, and repeated exposure to lakhs of commuters daily.

These hoardings are designed to give brands more than just presence they offer scale, recall, and consistency. With long viewing durations and strategic placement, they ensure that brand messaging is not only seen but remembered.

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Beyond expanding its physical inventory, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is also introducing a new service innovation, "Bright's Curtain Raiser." This initiative is aimed at helping brands create memorable launch moments. By combining a large-format static hoarding with an LED screen installed below, the setup transforms a traditional billboard into a dynamic launch platform.

This unique format allows brands to unveil products, launch movie posters, or introduce new services in a more engaging and public-facing way. It also creates a space where media interactions can take place directly at the site, turning a hoarding into a live event backdrop. This blend of visibility and experience enables brands to generate attention, coverage, and recall all at one location.

With this offering, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is positioning itself not just as an advertising provider but as a partner in brand storytelling. The company is focusing on helping brands stand out in crowded markets by giving them platforms that combine scale with innovation.

The launch of these hoardings, along with the introduction of "Bright's Curtain Raiser," reflects the company's ongoing commitment to evolve with the needs of modern advertisers. By creating spaces where brands can be seen, experienced, and remembered, Bright Outdoor Media Limited continues to push the boundaries of outdoor advertising in India.

Commenting on the Development, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said, "At Bright Outdoor Media Limited, we believe that every brand deserves to be seen, remembered, and celebrated. Our focus goes beyond simply offering advertising spaces we aim to create platforms that truly highlight and elevate brands in a meaningful way.

With the launch of our premium hoardings at the Mira-Bhayandar corridor, we are bringing scale, visibility, and strong recall to one of the busiest routes, ensuring that brands connect with audiences consistently and effectively. At the same time, with the introduction of 'Bright's Curtain Raiser,' we are taking a step forward in how brands launch and showcase their offerings. This unique concept allows brands to transform a hoarding into a live stage, where product launches, movie promotions, and new service unveilings can take place in a manner that attracts attention, media presence, and public engagement.

At Bright Outdoor Media, we believe visibility is not just about space it is about creating memorable brand experiences. With the launch of these landmark hoardings and the introduction of 'Bright's Curtain Raiser,' we are giving brands a larger stage, stronger impact, and innovative ways to connect with audiences across Mumbai's busiest growth corridor.

Our vision is to light up the streets with powerful and striking advertisements that not only capture attention but also create lasting impressions. Through innovation and thoughtful execution, we remain committed to giving brands the spotlight they deserve, making them bigger, brighter, and impossible to ignore."

About Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Andheri, Mumbai, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is a leading name in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with 45 years of expertise. The company operates an extensive network of more than 490 hoardings across strategic geographies, including ownership of 50+ of Mumbai's 120+ digital LED billboards (Big Size). Bright Outdoor Media also trades hoardings acquired from government Semi Government & private entities, further strengthening its market presence.

Bright's strategic ventures with top advertising companies and contracts across all major transit areas set it apart. It is also the first in the world to install solar panels on hoardings, supplying electricity to Indian Railways, along with a JV Partner, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. Additionally, its real estate operations contribute to diversified revenue streams.

With innovative solutions, a broad client base, and a focus on sustainability, Bright Outdoor Media continues to lead the OOH advertising space. The company is the first-ever outdoor media company in India to be listed on the stock exchange, debuting on the BSE SME platform on March 24, 2023.

In H2 FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 92.12 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 20.25 Cr, Net Profit of ₹ 13.97 Cr & EPS of ₹12.98.

In FY26, the company reported Total Revenue of ₹ 155.43 Cr, EBITDA of ₹35.23 Cr, Net Profit of ₹24.05 Cr & EPS of ₹12.26.

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