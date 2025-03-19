PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: BRISKPE, a Prosus-backed cross-border payments platform, has reached a major milestone by securing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) in-principle Payment Aggregator - Cross Border (PA-CB) authorisation. The authorisation enables BRISKPE to operate as a dedicated PA-CB for both exports and, crucially, imports under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. As one of the first platforms to solely focus exclusively on cross-border payments, BRISKPE aligns with the RBI's updated regulatory framework introduced in October 2023. This milestone paves the way for faster, safer, and more cost-effective global transactions for Indian businesses.

Also Read | 'Welcome Back, Sunita Williams': ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Greets NASA Astronaut, Says India Wishes To Utilise Her Expertise in Space Exploration.

With this approval, BRISKPE is now equipped to provide seamless solutions for businesses struggling with inefficient international payment systems. The platform currently processes 10,000 transactions in a month for its export-oriented services and with imports coming in, it expects it to go up to 1 lakh transactions by end of next financial year.

"Receiving the RBI's in-principle PA-CB authorisation, especially encompassing both exports and imports, is a transformative moment for BRISKPE and Indian businesses engaged in global trade," said Sanjay Tripathy, CEO of BRISKPE, adding, "We are committed to simplifying and securing cross-border transactions, and this authorisation validates our dedication to regulatory compliance and innovation. By enabling seamless import and export payments, we are unlocking new growth opportunities for Indian enterprises."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 19: Bruce Willis, Tanushree Dutta, Glenn Close and Rangana Herath - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 19.

Secure, Compliant, and Seamless Global Transactions

The RBI's PA-CB framework is designed to fortify the security and transparency of cross-border transactions, ensuring that only robust and compliant entities operate within this critical space. BRISKPE's adherence to stringent regulatory requirements, including registration with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and meeting the stipulated net worth criteria, underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity. BRISKPE will operate Import Collection Accounts (ICA) and Export Collection Accounts (ECA) with AD Category-I banks, facilitating regulated fund management. This ensures that import and export payments are processed through secure escrow accounts, enhancing transaction security and compliance.

Addressing Key Challenges for Exporters and Importers

Beyond facilitating secure transactions, BRISKPE is dedicated to rigorous KYC norms, merchant due diligence, and real-time transaction monitoring, safeguarding India's expanding digital trade ecosystem. Through partnerships with leading banks and financial institutions, BRISKPE offers a comprehensive suite of services that simplify every stage of international transactions, including remittance processing, digital onboarding, and E-FIRA & E-BRC certification.

For Indian exporters, the benefits extend beyond just cost savings. The ability to receive payments faster, with complete compliance, ensures enhanced cash flows and greater financial stability. Indian importers, on the other hand, can use BRISKPE's reliable and transparent platform to make timely payments to international suppliers, reducing the risk of delays and ensuring smooth supply chain operations.

With the RBI's in-principle PA-CB authorisation, BRISKPE is set to redefine the landscape of cross-border payments. By eliminating inefficiencies, ensuring compliance, and reducing transaction costs, BRISKPE empowers Indian businesses to thrive in the global marketplace. "As global digital trade grows, seamless and secure international payments are no longer optional--they're essential. We are empowering MSME exporters and importers with faster, transparent, and cost-effective payments. By streamlining transactions, we're not just moving money--we're unlocking global opportunities for Indian businesses," adds Tripathy.

About BRISKPE

BRISKPE is transforming cross-border payments for MSME exporters, and importers, making global transactions faster, more cost-effective, and seamless. Launched in 2023, BRISKPE leverages cutting-edge technology to provide real-time tracking, local virtual accounts, competitive forex rates, and bank-grade compliance. With a strong focus on efficiency and transparency, BRISKPE simplifies inward and outward remittances, helping businesses reduce costs, improve cash flow, and navigate global payments with ease. Whether you're receiving payments from international clients or paying overseas suppliers, BRISKPE ensures a hassle-free, secure, and scalable payment experience.

Media Contact:

Sayoni Sinha

Sayoni.sinha@briskpe.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644085/BRISKPE_Founders.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260059/Briskpe_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)