Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met billionaire businessman Gautam Adani at Adani global headquarters.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani informed about the meeting in a tweet.

Also Read | London Files Review: Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli’s Slow-Burn Mystery Series Is a Thrilling Watch (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies," Adani tweeted.

Johnson is on a two-day official India visit to India. He landed in Gujarat earlier today and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Forced To Rub Nose in His Own Spit After Refusing To Pay Donation for Temple Deity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)