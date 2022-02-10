Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of BrowserStack Champions, a community program to recognize, celebrate and bring together the thought leaders of software testing and development.

Designed for passionate individuals who constantly push the envelope of software development, the program aims to foster a vibrant community of experts that share knowledge, collaborate and help move the world of Testing and DevOps forward.

"A BrowserStack Champion is an enthusiast and a lifelong learner who inspires and empowers those around," said Ritesh Arora, Co-founder, and CEO of BrowserStack. "They shape communities with their ideas and make software better for everyone--and that's what this program is really about."

As a part of this global and exclusive community, members get to contribute in ways more than one--amplify their work through BrowserStack's blog and case studies, be a part of speaker engagements, share expertise and learnings with others, and host local meetups. In exchange, they get a chance to build their personal brand and establish thought leadership, get networking opportunities, and have the potential to make a real impact.

"I am passionate about communities and technology. I'm always on the lookout for ways to learn new things and take up new challenges," said Badhree Babu, Member of Technical Staff at PayPal. "I have always enjoyed using Browserstack and admired its simplicity--and I am sure that the Champions community will only enhance the admiration. I look forward to connecting and collaborating with experts from across the globe."

The program kicks off with 55 Champions across various industries and roles such as JoschaFeth, Technical Lead at Canva, Robert Huber, Manager, Content QA, Web Production at Adobe, Trisha Chetani, Software QA Engineer at Adidas and Todd Eaton, Head of Consumer Products QA & Dev-Ops at The Weather Company - IBM.

BrowserStack Champions Program is open for registrations. Click here to sign up, meet the Champions, or to know more about the program.

