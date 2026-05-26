Business News | BSE, ICSI, AIBI & HMPL Host SME Fund Raising Conclave in Guwahati, Assam

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26: BSE, in collaboration with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) and Horizon Management Pvt Ltd (HMPL) successfully hosted the SME Fund Raising Conclave - Key Growth Opportunity in Guwahati. The conclave, initiated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), aims at strengthening awareness among SMEs on leveraging capital markets for growth, while addressing opportunities, challenges, and pathways to successful fundraising.

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Shri Deep Mani Shah, Chief General Manager, SEBI, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he highlighted the evolving SME ecosystem and reiterated SEBI's commitment to enabling credible formation through regulatory support and investor confidence.

The programme also featured engaging dialogues and panel discussions with senior representatives from BSE, ICSI, AIBI, and key stakeholders, who shared insights on critical aspects of the SME IPO journey, from market readiness and regulatory compliance to due diligence, besides the pivotal role of intermediaries in nurturing a transparent and trustworthy listing journey.

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India's MSME sector continues to play a vital role in the country's economic growth and employment generation. With more than 7 crore registered MSMEs, deepening SME participation in capital markets assumes greater significance in supporting India's long-term economic aspirations and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Radha Kirthivasan, Head - Listing and SME, BSE, said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response that this SME conclave has generated in Guwahati. The Northeast is home to incredible entrepreneurial energy, and our mission is to ensure that the enterprises are aware of the opportunities available for fundraising through the SME platform. BSE is happy to handhold enterprises through their listing journey, and we are confident that many SMEs from this region will soon list and raise growth capital on our SME platform."

CS Pawan G Chandak, President, the ICSI, said, "The conclave reflects a collective commitment by SEBI, BSE, AIBI and ICSI to strengthen the SME fundraising ecosystem through good governance and investor confidence. This joint initiative will help emerging enterprises navigate opportunities with the right guidance on compliance and transparency."

Dr. Milind Dalvi, CEO, AIBI, said, "The SME Fund Raising Conclave at Guwahati reflects the growing momentum of entrepreneurship and capital market participation in the North-East region. AIBI is happy to partner with SEBI, BSE, and other intermediaries in supporting SMEs with greater access to funding avenues, market awareness, and investor engagement, which are essential for driving inclusive economic growth and innovation."

Rajesh Sharma, President, Investment Banking, of Horizon Management Pvt Ltd, said, "The SME Fund Raising Conclave at Guwahati is an important initiative that reflects the growing entrepreneurial momentum in the North-East region. The efforts of SEBI and platforms such as BSE SME have significantly strengthened the SME capital market ecosystem by creating greater awareness and enabling access to growth capital. Such collaborative initiatives play a vital role in connecting promising enterprises with investors and fostering inclusive economic growth."

The event brought together a diverse set of stakeholders from across the financial ecosystem, including investment bankers, company secretaries, SME promoters, policy makers and finance professionals. Their collective participation underscored the growing momentum for SME capital market integration and the need for collaborative frameworks to support entrepreneurial growth in the North-eastern region.

About BSE

BSE is Asia's oldest exchange and the world's largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies. BSE has been playing a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market and has successfully offered an efficient capital-raising platform to many companies in India. The benchmark index of BSE, Sensex, is tracked by investors across the globe and is also considered a barometer for the growth of the Indian Economy. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, EGR, mutual funds, stock lending, and borrowing.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a proactive body, focuses on top-quality education for its students and sets the best quality standards for CS members. The ICSI has over 80,000 members and around 2.5 lakh students on its rolls.

About AIBI

The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) is the apex body of investment bankers in India, committed to creating a robust investment culture. AIBI plays a pivotal role in shaping India's financial ecosystem. The Chairperson of AIBI represents the association in the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) of SEBI, International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), Alternative Investment Policy and Advisory Committee (AIPAC) of SEBI and has been active in representing the members' views, comments, and suggestions on various regulatory reforms pertaining to the capital markets. AIBI is recognized by SEBI as a key industry body, entrusted with several statutory functions and roles. For more information, visit: http://www.aibi.org.in/

About HMPL

Horizon Management Private Limited (HMPL), a SEBI-registered Category I Merchant Banker based in Kolkata, has been delivering strategic investment banking and advisory services to India's SME and mid-market segments for nearly three decades. The firm has successfully listed 26 IPOs, raised over ₹1,300 crore in capital, and currently has 15+ DRHPs in process. Offering end-to-end services ranging from IPO advisory and mergers & acquisitions to debt syndication and valuations, HMPL is recognized for its senior-led, conflict-free advisory and deep regulatory expertise. With a growing pan-India client base and standout success stories like Osel Devices and Cosmic CRF Limited, the firm continues to be a trusted partner in unlocking capital access for high-potential Indian enterprises.

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