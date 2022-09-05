New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/PNN): Financial freedom is the first step towards women's empowerment. Women constitute half of India's population but get almost no encouragement when it comes to financial freedom, investment independence and money matters. Part of what holds them back is the fact that companies while launching financial products don't pay enough attention to the financial needs of women. It's time to fix that, with a long term commitment to encourage women participation. BSE IPF and SheThePeople have partnered to build InvestHER, and bring financial literacy solutions for women.

InvestHER will bring together an investor education initiative created for women, by women by curating a series of well-structured content that is easy, simple but at the same time effective and informative. The content covers the basic investment spectrum like Liquidity, Risk Management, Budgeting, Lending, Goal-based planning and Investing. These will be delivered through multiple formats like videos, articles and live webinars while leveraging the power of the SheThePeople community with website and social media amplification. The idea is to spread awareness with respect to personal finance and investing specifically for women.

In the first season of InvestHer the objective is to introduce basics of personal finance and build comfort around financial conversations. This will equip women to be a part of financial decisions, allow them to ask the right questions and have a say in financial planning.

Khushro Bulsara, Head -- Investor Protection Fund at the BSE calls this more than a campaign. "This is not just an initiative but a movement with SheThePeople. We believe women need to have access, availability and opportunities to understand investments," Bulsara notes.

"Financial freedom is the cornerstone of all forms of freedom a woman may choose. It gives her the direct agency to make choices," says Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople.

"Understanding how women invest and why they excel can help everyone, regardless of gender, do a better job with their investments," says Deepshikha Chakravarti, Executive Editor, SheThePeople.

Complementing the initiative Neeraj Kulshrestha, Chief Regulatory Officer, BSE said "Women are the pillar of each family and efficiently manage family finances. We hope that this initiative will help them achieve their goals".

As more and more women recognise the importance of investing and money matters, they will likely be in charge of their family's finances at some point or the other. In some cases, women have become the sole or primary breadwinners for their families and often take a leading role in educating the next generation on financial matters.

That makes them a compelling demographic, one that deserves equal if not more attention when it comes to financial understanding, investing and growing their wealth.

