New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed on Wednesday for trading on the occasion of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Normal trading will resume tomorrow.

The next exchange holiday would be on November 8 for Gurunanak Jayanti.

On Monday too, Indian stock exchanges were closed for day-long trade but with a special one-hour Muhurat trading window in the evenings when investors place orders for stocks according to their wishes which they believe to be auspicious and bring in good returns.

Meanwhile, the benchmark stock indices fell on Tuesday after gaining for seven consecutive days as BSE Sensex dipped 287.70 points to 59,543.96 while Nifty50 went down by 74 points to settle at a 17,656 level. (ANI)

