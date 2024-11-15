BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Forbes India has officially announced BTB Venture (www.btbventure.com) among the top 200 companies at DGEMS. Category: Revenue Operations & Sales Enablement

Website: www.btbventure.com BTB Venture is a renowned Revenue Operations company that helps businesses scale their sales funnels through proprietary in-house solutions and a team of skilled analysts, supported by content syndication and in-depth analytics. With over 29 campaign awards, BTB Venture has been transforming customer acquisition for B2B companies. This recognition underscores BTB Venture's unwavering dedication to reshaping the landscape of demand generation and customer acquisition, marking a significant milestone in their journey of impact and global influence. Founded in a bedroom, BTB Venture has helped over 900 companies scale since 2017. "As a team, we are deeply honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the top 200 companies at DGEMS 2024," said Harshal Patil, CEO of BTB Venture. "This acknowledgment affirms our commitment to delivering meaningful results for our clients and transforming the field of demand generation. We look forward to continuing our journey of empowering businesses to achieve remarkable growth, maximize ROI, and reduce costs through zero-budget campaigns that foster stronger partnerships with real-time insights." This prestigious recognition further solidifies BTB Venture's position as a leading force in demand generation, committed to driving strategic growth for enterprises worldwide. With a strong focus on results-driven strategies and the ability to address complex business challenges, BTB Venture has gained global acclaim. Notably, the company has generated over $48 million in revenue for its partners, reinforcing its transformative impact and dedication to business excellence. With a robust presence across the US, India, and the Middle East, BTB Venture remains at the forefront of innovation, driven by a mission to shape the future of strategic growth through RevOps excellence. To explore partnership opportunities, visit BTB Venture at www.btbventure.com

