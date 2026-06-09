Business News | Bucketlistt Raises INR 1.07 Crore in Pre Seed Funding to Build India's Experiences Infrastructure

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 9: Bucketlistt, a curated experiences marketplace, has raised INR 1.07 crore in a pre seed angel funding round at a post money valuation of INR 10.07 crore, as it looks to organize and digitize India's fragmented experiences and tourism market. The round saw participation from a group of angel investors including Arvind Choudhar, Aenik Shah, Kartik Khatri, and Yash Mehta.

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Founded by CA Shubham Makhecha (AIR 36), CA Nitant Desai, and Divyam Shah, Bucketlistt is building a curated marketplace for verified experiences across India, ranging from bungee jumping and river rafting to spiritual and immersive local experiences. Alongside its consumer facing platform, the company has also launched OkGhumo, an ERP and CRM platform designed specifically for experience and activity operators to manage bookings, operations, and finances.

The company will use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology stack, expand its operator network across key destinations, accelerate customer acquisition, and build out its team.

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India's experience tourism market is estimated at USD 45 billion, driven by rising disposable incomes and growing consumer demand for experiential travel. Despite the size of the opportunity, the sector remains highly fragmented, with travelers often relying on unorganized operators or generic online travel platforms that lack specialization and trust. Bucketlistt is positioning itself as a trusted, technology first platform focused on curated and verified experiences.

Since launching in December 2025, Bucketlistt says it has facilitated over INR 10 crore in bookings on its marketplace and served more than 31,000 customers within its first five months of operations. The company currently operates in Rishikesh, offering experiences such as skydiving, hot air balloon rides, ziplines, giant swings, rafting, camping, and front row access to the Ganga Aarti. As part of its expansion plans, Bucketlistt is preparing to launch in destinations including Manali, Bir, and Jaipur, while broadening its portfolio beyond adventure experiences to include curated cultural and spiritual offerings such as Dinner with the King of Rajwada, VIP Darshan at the Ujjain Mahakal Aarti, and authentic Feni making experiences in Goa. According to the company, every operator listed on the platform is vetted directly by its founding team before onboarding.

Its recently launched SaaS platform, OkGhumo, is aimed at solving the operational inefficiencies faced by experienced businesses. The platform has already onboarded three vendors collectively representing over INR 40 crore in annual business volume.

"Adventure travel in India has long lacked trust, standardization, and digital infrastructure. Consumers often struggle to find reliable, verified operators, while vendors continue to manage their businesses through fragmented systems. We are building both sides of that infrastructure by creating a trusted discovery and booking platform for travelers, while equipping operators with purpose built software to run and scale their businesses more efficiently. This funding gives us the foundation to deepen our presence in existing markets and expand into new adventure hubs across India," said Shubham Makhecha, Co founder of Bucketlistt.

Bucketlistt was founded by a team with backgrounds in finance, operations, and technology, with deep personal involvement in the experiences ecosystem. Co founder Shubham Makhecha is also a certified paragliding pilot and trek leader who has guided more than 3,000 participants across India.

"India's adventure tourism ecosystem is large but still significantly underserved by organized, technology led players," said Yash Mehta, Angel Investor and Founder, Joyspoon. "What stood out to us was Bucketlistt's dual platform approach, building a trusted consumer marketplace while also embedding itself deeply into the operator ecosystem through OkGhumo. The founders have demonstrated strong execution in a short period, and we believe they are well positioned to help formalize and scale this category."

Looking ahead, Bucketlistt plans to launch a consumer mobile app, introduce loyalty and dynamic pricing features, expand to additional destinations across India, and further develop OkGhumo's product capabilities, including future integrations and AI powered booking infrastructure.

About Bucketlistt

Bucketlistt is an online curated marketplace for experiences, enabling customers to discover and book a wide variety of unique experiences across India. From skydiving in Delhi and attending the Ujjain Mahakal Aarti to exclusive cultural experiences such as dining with the King of Rajwada, the platform is designed to make experiential travel more accessible, trusted, and seamless for modern travelers.

Built on a technology first approach, Bucketlistt carefully curates and verifies every experience and operator listed on the platform to ensure quality, safety, and reliability. Beyond its consumer marketplace, the company is also building digital infrastructure for experience providers through OkGhumo, its ERP and CRM platform designed to help operators manage bookings, operations, and finances efficiently.

Founded in 2025, Bucketlistt is building toward becoming India's trusted platform for discovering and booking memorable experiences across adventure, culture, spirituality, and lifestyle categories.

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