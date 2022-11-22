New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired her third pre-Budget consultations and this time with group of agricultural and food processing industry experts here in the national capital.

Along with Sitharaman, the meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, secretaries from other departments of the finance ministry, and the Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, the ministry said in a tweet today.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Has Declared Arittapatti & Meenakshipuram Villages in Madurai … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

On Monday, she chaired two sets of meetings with several industry experts.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates: Get Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland and France vs Australia Football Match Commentary Online.

The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1.

Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)