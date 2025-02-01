New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): In a major step towards clean energy transition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Nuclear Energy Mission during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025.

The mission aims to develop at least 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy by 2047, aligning with India's vision of becoming a developed nation under the "Viksit Bharat" initiative.

FM in her budget speech said "Nuclear Energy Mission for Vikasit Bharat Development of at least 100 gigawatt of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts".

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government plans to amend key laws, including the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, to enable greater participation from the private sector.

Currently, nuclear energy production in India is largely controlled by government-run entities. By allowing private sector involvement, the government hopes to accelerate the development of nuclear power projects and ensure a steady increase in clean energy generation.

As part of this initiative, FM also noted that a special focus will be placed on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)--a new generation of compact nuclear reactors that offer cost-effective and scalable energy solutions.

The Finance Minister announced a Rs 20,000 crore outlay for research and development in SMRs, which are considered a promising technology for meeting India's growing energy needs while ensuring safety and efficiency. At least five indigenously developed SMRs are expected to be operational by 2033.

Speaking on the initiative, Sitharaman said, "As part of the Nuclear Energy Mission for Research and Development, at least five indigenously developed small modular nuclear reactors will be operationalized by 2033."

The move is expected to strengthen India's nuclear energy capabilities and contribute significantly to reducing the country's dependence on fossil fuels.

The announcement marks a major shift in India's energy policy, as nuclear power is seen as a reliable and clean alternative to coal and oil-based power generation.

With 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, India aims to become a global leader in nuclear energy while ensuring a stable, low-carbon electricity supply for its growing economy. (ANI)

