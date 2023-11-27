SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 27: Business Jatra 2023, Thane's most anticipated MSME Business Expo, is all set to celebrate resilience, innovation, and the unwavering spirit of the entrepreneurial community on 1st & 2nd December 2023 at Hotel Tip Top Plaza, Thane. The game-changing extravaganza will redefine the landscape by laying the groundwork for a future where MSMEs emerge as the driving force behind India's $5 Trillion dream. Business Jatra 2023 will play a pivotal role for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in achieving their goals and propelling India's economic development.

Organised by Lakshyavedh Institute, Business Jatra is a distinctive initiative, forging an unparalleled platform where entrepreneurs, professionals, experts, customers, suppliers, financial institutions, and various business associations converge. This extraordinary gathering provides a shared space for face-to-face interactions, enabling entrepreneurs to delve into each other's products and services. In essence, Business Jatra mirrors the vibrancy of traditional village fairs, where heightened visibility and economic transactions within communities paved the way for prosperity. Specifically tailored for micro, small, and medium-scale businesses, Business Jatra serves as a dynamic nexus, fostering connections, creating new avenues, and capitalizing on collective growth.

Under the esteemed guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Industry Minister Uday Samant will grace the event as the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony alongside Rahul Narvekar (Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) inaugurating the Exhibition, the event promises a convergence of leadership and vision. Endorsed by the Government of Maharashtra, the State Industry Ministry, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and officially supported by the MSME Central Ministry, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA), Chamber Of Small Industry Associations (COSIA), and numerous other industrial associations, Business Jatra emerges as a beacon of collaboration and growth in the business landscape.

Atul Rajoli, Founder of Lakshyavedh Institute shared, "As we prepare for the 3rd edition of Business Jatra on 1st & 2nd December at Tip Top Plaza, Thane, we're not just planning an event but creating a place where businesses can connect and grow. From the participation of large number of MSMEs & esteemed corporations to the engagement of financial institutions, various trade associations, and the facilitation of government schemes, Business Jatra is poised to be a transformative experience. It's not just about the expo; it's about bringing positive energy and opportunities to everyone involved. We invite entrepreneurs to immerse themselves in an atmosphere pulsating with positive energy, where seasoned business owners share their journeys, top-tier experts offer guidance. Business Jatra is not just an event; it's an empowering journey for every entrepreneur, a testament to the limitless possibilities when preparation meets opportunity."

Business Jatra promises an array of compelling attractions that make it a must-attend event. With over 120 businesses set to exhibit, entrepreneurs across diverse sectors will showcase their products and services, fostering a dynamic marketplace. The inclusion of large corporations creates unparalleled networking opportunities, connecting small-scale entrepreneurs with industry giants. Banks & other financial institutions partaking in the event aim to enhance financial assistance for MSMEs. Various Trade Associations will join Business Jatra, opening avenues for entrepreneurs to explore global industrial opportunities. The event will feature a facilitation system for government schemes, ensuring entrepreneurs directly access benefits.

Providing a unique platform, Business Jatra opens doors to franchise opportunities, catering to brands seeking expansion and entrepreneurs seeking new ventures. By attending various conferences over the period of two days, attendees can engage with seasoned business owners, senior executives & experts, gaining insights and inspiration. Brimming with positive energy, the event's atmosphere becomes an essential catalyst for business success.

To attend Business Jatra 2023, on 1st & 2nd December 2023 at Tip Top Plaza, Thane, register for free on the official website - https://businessjatra.com/

