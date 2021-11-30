Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): The Excellence Awards instituted by Business Mint has just got bigger. Buoyed by the overwhelming response of previous editions, the organizer has gone national with the institution of 22nd Award Ceremony of Business Mint Nationwide Awards-2021 to add colour to the prestigious award.

Keeping the atmosphere in a celebrity tempo was the reception accorded to the 112 personalities chosen for this year's awards. The awardees were chosen from across diverse fields like business, Fashion, Hospital, Education, Social Work, Health, Hospitality, Public Speaking, Events and Food Industry.

The ceremony held at HICC Novotel on the November 27 evening was well-attended, and there was all-round praise for Business Mint management for the manner the winners were chosen from amid a massive competition among the contenders. Dr. Varre Venkateshwarlu, Ex-Chief Commissioner of RTI and Mr. Raja, Cine Actor (Anand Movie Fame) as chief guests and Guest of Honors Rajesh Dhuddu - Tech Mahindra VP, Saurabh Kumar - CEO at GMR Cargo were presented awards.

Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint, said that this award gives a morale boost by highlighting their achievements can sign to the world to double your credibility.

List of Awardees (Organizations): Shahrom Oshtori Hospitality, Ferticare IVF Asist, Srivari Spices and Foods Pvt Ltd, Urbano Fashion, The Sultan Resort by Zarina Sultan Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd, CDC Architecture Studio, Hk Permanent Makeup Clinic, Prathista Industries Limited, Clear Vision Eye Hospital Rep by Dr. N. Naveena, Rotomaker India Pvt Ltd, Noel Pharma India Pvt Ltd, Kanodia Jewellers, Hira Fertility Centre, Tibarumal Ramnivas, Profound Processors Private Limited, Biotrendy Health Care Private Limited, Ethics Events, O'2 Nails India, FutureTek Solutions, Just Right Studioz NX, Akarshana Events & Entertainment, GR Media, Chai-Vaai Cafe, Lush Interiors and Architects Pvt Ltd, Green Code IT Solutions, Nalanda Educational Institutions, Mansani Constructions Pvt Ltd, Valve Tech Industries, Leed International Training & Certification Pvt Ltd, Anwar Pasha Herbal Cure Centre, Maruti Comforts, Sidra Groups, Bakewell Cake House, Vows Wedding Photography &FilmmersValentina 4U LLP, Foodwire India, Ramson TechLabs, Thinkwalls Global Pvt Ltd, Herbxpert Wellness Pvt. Ltd, Social Matters, Lauriko Private Limited, Mazzo, Navni Structural Systems Pvt Ltd, Ingenious Advertising Pvt Ltd, Spola TechnologiesApicbook, Vishwanadh Avenues India Pvt ltd, Therhappi, AirFi, Biryanis & More Pvt LtdWe Care Pest Controls, Tea Garage (Hotcups Garage Pvt. Ltd.), Golds Gym -Madhapur, Prism Club & Kitchen The Project Dot Media, Doora Drushti Foundation, Salon Koniki, Youth For Anticorruption, Profound Processors Private LimitedRepayr (Acceleron Technologiex Pvt Ltd), Aaditri Housing Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), LN, Warner Hindusthan Pvt Ltd, FirstchoiceReadymix, ArtistryNightClub, Sim & Sam's Party & Playtown

List of Awardees (Individuals): Dr. Y. Sravan Kumar Reddy, Dr. Narendranadh Meda, Dr. Natesh Kolusu, Dr. Dilip Gude, Divya Rakshita Naineni, Sri Rakshita Diamonds & Jewels, Bethina Satish, Riya Gupta, Kalyan Chakravarthy, Harshitha Karthik, Dr.Salagrama Raghunandan, Dr. Prabhurami Reddy Munagala, Ratna Raju Polamarasetty, Sri Vamsi Andukuri, Anil Kumar Tentu, Rishikesh Lokapure, Colonel Anil Kumar NR (Retd), Dr. Durga Prasad Kantamsetty, Dr. V.V. Manjula Kumari (PT), Shravan Madiraju, Dr. Nagendra Parvataneni, Siddhu Soma, Sharan Sai Agiri, Dr.Srujana Pramod, Dr.Imad Khan Ruman, Smt. Kme Jaya (MA, HPT, MPhil), Akki,Nagendra Medida, Dr.Chikkala Venugopal Rao, Ananth Talam, CH Kartheek ChandaSaathwik Chandan Nune, Dr. T V Suresh, Dr.Sandrapalli Anusha, Achyuth Reddy Gomaram, Dr. Raj Kirit (MBBS DDVL DNB), K.Radha Devi, Pallavi Walia Raj, Chaitanya Bobby, Mouna Reddy, Cdr Bimal Raj, Uday Srinivas Tangella, Emraan Artistry, B. Joseph Anooj, Phani Bhushan Kukkadapu, Dr. Mallik Singaraju, Shreegauri Sawant and Shaik Haseena

Most of them from Telugu-speaking states, the remaining 30 per cent from other states to which we presented awards, already have their worth in them. Total 270 Awardees and visitors participated in the presence of honourable guests, and others all were overwhelmed with happiness.

