VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 30: In 2026, AI is becoming something every business can actually use, not just big companies. From small shops to growing startups, digital tools are now part of daily business. Mo. Akram, founder of BusinessBay.io, is working on making this shift simple and practical for everyone.

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BusinessBay.io has launched its Business AI Chatbot that helps businesses build, grow, and manage their operations in a very easy way. In just 2 minutes of chat, a business owner can create a fully ready digital profile. This profile is not just basic; it can take orders, manage customers, and accept payments right away, without any technical setup, making it the best AI chatbot for business automation.

What makes it more powerful is that this free business chatbot is available for everyone, especially startups and entrepreneurs who want to go digital without extra cost. Built in the UAE and now expanding in India, BusinessBay.io is quickly becoming a simple and affordable way for businesses to go digital in just 2 minutes.

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Mo. Akram Brings 2-Minute Digital Setup for Indian Businesses

Mo. Akram, founder of BusinessBay.io, is introducing a simple way for Indian businesses to go digital with a complete setup that takes just 2 minutes. The idea is to remove complexity and help business owners get started without technical skills or long onboarding processes.

Through BusinessBay.io, users get a full digital ecosystem powered by AI, including an AI chatbot, no-code app, NFC cards, payment integration, POS, KDS, ERP, and CRM systems. Everything is built to work together so businesses can manage operations, customers, and sales from one place, without needing multiple tools.

This initiative is also aligned with the vision of Digital India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Campaign, aiming to empower local businesses with modern digital tools. With BusinessBay.io, the focus is clear: make business digital in just 2 minutes and help entrepreneurs move faster in a competitive market.

Beyond just tools, BusinessBay.io is positioning itself as a complete business growth partner for startups and small businesses across India. The platform is designed to simplify operations, reduce dependency on multiple software systems, and give business owners a faster way to scale digitally from day one.

Advanced Features of This Best AI Chatbot for Business

BusinessBay.io has built this AI chatbot with a simple goal: to help businesses handle everything from customer communication to daily operations in a more automated and effortless way. Instead of using multiple tools or dealing with complex systems, business owners can manage leads, orders, payments, and follow-ups through one intelligent setup that is ready to use in just 2 minutes.

Key Features:

- 50+ language support for wider customer reach

- No-code setup for instant onboarding without technical skills

- Multimodal understanding, including image, text, and voice inputs

- Human intervention option for better accuracy and control

- End-to-end automation for leads, follow-ups, orders, and payments

This practical approach is what makes it the best AI chatbot for businesses in 2026, as it is affordable, ready to use, and fully scalable for businesses of all sizes. The best part is it's free to use -- this free business chatbot can significantly boost business growth by removing entry barriers and helping businesses go digital instantly without any cost or complexity.

Mo. Akram Investing in Top-Growing BusinessBay.io Users

Mo. Akram has recently announced that he will be investing in top-growing BusinessBay.io users as part of his vision to support real business creators. Through this initiative, users who are actively building and scaling their businesses on BusinessBay.io will get a chance to gain financial backing and stronger market visibility. The idea is simple; if a business is performing well, it deserves to shine and grow beyond limits.

With this step, Mo. Akram aims to encourage consistent performers and help them take their growth to the next level. Selected BusinessBay.io users will receive funding support that can help them expand operations, improve reach, and strengthen their digital presence in a competitive market.

Build, Grow, Scale with BusinessBay.io

BusinessBay.io helps businesses go digital in just 2 minutes with powerful AI tools, automation, and a no-code system built for growth. With the best AI chatbot for Business, it becomes easy to manage customers, orders, and payments in one place while scaling without technical effort.

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